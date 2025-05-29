10 Camping Gear And Tech Items You Should Avoid Spending Your Money On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a seasoned tenting veteran or a beginner just getting started with truck bed camping, there's a lot of gear you'll need to accumulate before planning your first night out. Although there are multiple camping essentials you'll need, there's also a lot of camping gear and tech available that you certainly don't need and should avoid spending your money on.

Advertisement

What's essential will depend on the type of camping you're planning to do. Need to tuck everything away into a backpack or two for basic tent camping, or will you be camping in your vehicle and able to bring more gear and tech along? No matter what camping style you're into, you should aim to satisfy the basics of comfortable sleeping, eating, and drinking while you're camping.

What you don't need is to drop hundreds of dollars on tech that'll make you a noisy campsite neighbor, gear that takes a long time to set up or will unnecessarily weigh you down, or luxurious alternatives to simple, well-built staples. Invest in high-quality camping essentials, and skip out on these 10 camping gear and tech pieces that don't deserve your money.

Advertisement