6 Of The Most Useful Camping Gadgets You Can Buy In 2025

Everybody likes to camp in their own way, which makes the experience that much more personal and fulfilling. But there are certain staples that nearly everyone will bring on a trip out to the wilderness, such as tents or one of the best multitools for camping. In addition to more basic gear such as these, more and more campers are opting to make camping more of a 21st century experience, bringing modern tech and clever gadgets that can improve the trip.

Advertisement

Just as with any technology, the shapes, sizes, and purposes of these gadgets vary widely. These days, some camping tools aren't even physical objects — such as the best apps for finding camping spots. Because of this, there's a good chance that there's at least one modern device on the market that you can use outdoors, no matter how you like to camp. These gadgets can be useful in many different ways, whether they're for improving your safety, comfort, convenience, or just enhancing your overall camping experience.

Of course, some of them can be nothing more than shiny pieces of junk. If you're unsure which devices might be best for you or which are actually worth adding to your outdoors kit, here are six of the most useful camping gadgets you can currently buy, based on the feedback of expert reviewers and campers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these gadgets were evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.

Advertisement