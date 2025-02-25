6 Of The Most Useful Camping Gadgets You Can Buy In 2025
Everybody likes to camp in their own way, which makes the experience that much more personal and fulfilling. But there are certain staples that nearly everyone will bring on a trip out to the wilderness, such as tents or one of the best multitools for camping. In addition to more basic gear such as these, more and more campers are opting to make camping more of a 21st century experience, bringing modern tech and clever gadgets that can improve the trip.
Just as with any technology, the shapes, sizes, and purposes of these gadgets vary widely. These days, some camping tools aren't even physical objects — such as the best apps for finding camping spots. Because of this, there's a good chance that there's at least one modern device on the market that you can use outdoors, no matter how you like to camp. These gadgets can be useful in many different ways, whether they're for improving your safety, comfort, convenience, or just enhancing your overall camping experience.
Of course, some of them can be nothing more than shiny pieces of junk. If you're unsure which devices might be best for you or which are actually worth adding to your outdoors kit, here are six of the most useful camping gadgets you can currently buy, based on the feedback of expert reviewers and campers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these gadgets were evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.
Garmin inReach Mini 2
Arguably, the camping tech that helps you stay safe in the wilderness would be the most useful of the gadgets to bring on a camping trip — especially if you're going off the grid. While camping far away from well-trodden trails can be a fantastic experience, you'll still want to be able to contact the outside world in the event of an emergency, which is why a satellite communicator should be included in your gear. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is one of the better-rated satellite phones on the market and is from a well-established, reputable brand.
After thoroughly testing the device and its many features during a five-week-long hike of the Colorado Trail, The Trek called Garmin's product "an invaluable investment for anyone headed into remote areas." The gadget won't take up much space in your pack, as it's compact and can easily be clipped and worn. It includes global satellite coverage that requires a paid subscription, but it's worth it — no matter where you are in the world, you'll be able to send and receive messages, share your location, and transmit SOS alerts if you need to. Other features include a digital compass, weather alerts, and backtracking feature in case you get lost.
The inReach Mini 2 is durably built to withstand outdoor use and can last up to a month on a single battery charge, depending on your tracking settings. It's rechargeable and can be used with unlimited cloud storage. Both The Trek and some Amazon reviewers note that its user interface is somewhat complicated, so you may want to practice using the device before you head out into nature and will depend on it.
The Garmin inReach Mini 2 has a list price of $399.99, but is currently available on Amazon for $299.
Hexeum Night Vision Goggles
If one of the reasons you enjoy camping is because you like to observe nature and wildlife, you're likely missing out half the experience, since at night — so far from the city lights — it's too dark to see anything. You can solve that problem by picking up a pair of Hexeum Night Vision Goggles, which will allow you to view nocturnal animals in their natural habitat. Plus, they can be used if you want to maneuver around your campsite at night without disturbing others with a flashlight.
Hexeum's Night Vision Goggles are the #1 bestseller in night vision binoculars and goggles on Amazon, where it has a solid 4.5 out of 5 overall customer rating, based on over 3,000 reviews. Perhaps even more impressive is that they're relatively inexpensive and can be found for less than $100. The binoculars are rated IP66 water-resistant and are tripod mountable. They run on six AA batteries.
The device offers seven different levels of infrared and up to 3X magnification, with up to 984 feet of sight distance. It's also a camera and can take photos and 960p videos of what you're seeing, which is very useful. A 32GB MicroSD card and USB cable come with the product. It has a large, 3-inch viewing screen through the convex lens that allows you to vividly see the images the lenses capture. However, because of the ways your eyes adjust to the darkness, looking back and forth from the bright screen might make it hard to see anything, so you'll need to use it carefully.
The Hexeum Night Vision Goggles retail for $140, but can be currently found on Amazon for just $89.99.
Goal Zero Skylight
One of the most useful camping gadgets that you can use year-round is the Goal Zero Skylight, a tall LED tower that can illuminate your entire campsite without needing to be plugged into a power source. Because of its height and its whopping 6,000-lumen output, the Goal Zero Skylight can replace all of your camping lanterns in one slick package. Mounted on a tripod, it can extend between 4 and 12 feet in height and light up to 150 feet in each direction with its six adjustable light petals.
Four brightness settings are provided to illuminate your campsite to your personal preference, and the LEDs have a warmer, more relaxing color temperature than work lights you might otherwise use. It can last up to 8 hours using its internal battery, making it completely cordless; however, it can attach to a power source like the Yeti 1500X that allows it to run for up to 375 hours on its lowest setting. GearLab, which tested the product, found that the Skylight's internal battery "does not appear to be rechargeable through a typical AC wall outlet," which may be slightly inconvenient.
However, the publication also called it "an excellent option for any outdoor setting where instant light is needed" in its positive review, as well as "the brightest lantern we've ever tested." Despite its large size, it folds up into a very compact and portable carrying case built from durable plastic to protect it from the elements during hikes or transportation. Even outside of its case, the Skylight is campsite-ready, with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.
Amazon sells the Goal Zero Skylight for $300.
Advanced Elements 5-gallon Solar Summer Shower
Maybe you're lucky enough to be camping by a lake and the weather is warm enough to use it for bathing as well as swimming. If that's not the case, you can still keep fresh and clean using the Advanced Elements 5-gallon Solar Summer Shower, which is one of several kinds of solar-powered camping gadgets you can add to your gear. It uses the power of the sun and insulator and reflector panels to heat up water and keep it warm, so you don't have to subject your body to an ice-cold shower. In three hours, it can heat water up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
You don't have to waste any water to test it either, as the shower includes an easy-to-read temperature gauge. A twist-off cap and extra-wide valve make the shower easy to refill, while velcro straps are included to attach easy-to-access soap and shampoo. Plus, the shower is made with a durable diamond ripstop fabric and rolls up for easy storage and transportation. According to GearLab, however, the shower doesn't fold up as intuitively as one would like. After testing the product, the publication gave the shower a positive review and praised its water-heating capabilities, robust construction, and "exceptionally handy features."
Other sizes are available, so you can choose which is best for you. The 10-gallon option may be better if you're camping with several others, but the 5-gallon shower is a good middle ground that isn't too large while still providing plenty of water. Unfortunately, Advanced Elements charges a little more for the PVC-free option, if you're concerned about toxic microplastics in your water.
The Advanced Elements 5-gallon Solar Summer Shower (PVC-free) costs $56 but is currently available on Amazon for $51.
Survival Frog QuadraPro Solar Charger Power Bank
A lot of camping gadgets require power, and you're not going to find any power outlets built into nearby trees. That's exactly why a portable power source is one of the most useful items you can bring with you on a trip to the wilderness. The Survival Frog QuadraPro Solar Charger Power Bank is one of the best power banks for camping, thanks in part to its included four 5.5-watt solar panels that allow you to recharge the battery after it recharges your devices.
The panels can unfold like wallet photos for easier storage and have attached magnets and carabiner clips, so you can easily hang it or attach it to your backpack and charge it on the go. Once folded, they can be kept in a compact case that is durable and water-resistant. The case even includes an integrated LED flashlight, in case you need it.
Its 8,000 mAh battery can fully charge from a day's worth of direct sunlight and will have enough juice to recharge your phone three times. It has two 5V USB ports and a wireless charging pad, allowing you to charge three devices at once. One of those ports uses the older micro-USB standard, which may be inconvenient if you've fully moved onto USB-C with your equipment. This slight inconvenience hasn't had much effect on user satisfaction, though. Based on nearly 450 Amazon reviews, the QuadraPro has a positive 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score.
Amazon sells the Survival Frog QuadraPro Solar Charger Power Bank for $80.
Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
Camping can be a very enjoyable, satisfying experience, but it's not without its annoyances — including pesky mosquitoes. Insect repellent can be sticky, smelly, and ineffective, and burning candles can cause unpleasant fumes and are potential fire hazards, which is why a more modern approach might be the best way to rid your campsite of bugs. Thermacell has become one of the leading brands in mosquito repellents, and its Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller has a solid 4.4 out of 5 average customer score on Amazon, based on over 23,650 user ratings.
Its usefulness is exactly why it's one of several tech gadgets every hiking enthusiast will want, and it's just as effective at a stationary campsite.
It uses a fuel cartridge that will slowly burn and evaporate, releasing a chemical compound that mosquitos and other insects tend to avoid. The compact, portable device can effectively keep bugs away within a 15-foot radius and fully works just 15 minutes after being turned on. U.K. Climbing tested the product at a campsite and found the repellent to be effective and cover enough area for multiple tents, though noted it was affected by wind conditions.
The product comes with a 12-hour fuel cartridge and three 4-hour repellent mats, while Thermacell fuel refills are relatively affordable and easy to find for continuous coverage. While still safer than an open flame, Thermacell's chemical fuel is still flammable, so you'll want to exercise extreme caution when handling and using the device outdoors.
The Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller comes in a few different colors and styles with varying prices. The olive green model sells on Amazon for $22 and is currently discounted for $20.
How these camping gadgets were selected for this list
The recommended items selected for this list of useful camping gadgets were judged on various metrics, including cost, portability, ease-of-use, and — of course — utility. An effort was made to include a wide range of different types of products, rather than just gear exclusively meant for providing light or power, for example.
To determine whether the products actually perform the functions advertised and are worth your investment, feedback from those who've actually operated them was heavily referenced. This includes reviews from reputable publications that specialize in either tech, outdoor equipment, or both, and that thoroughly tested the products in real-world conditions. These publications include GearLab, The Trek, and UK Climbing.
Additionally, the reviews of Amazon customers who've purchased and used the recommended items were referenced. Amazon was selected as it's a massive retailer with a large base of global customers providing feedback. With a larger pool of users weighing in on each product, any fake reviews or ratings made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have much of an impact on average customer scores. For the recommended camping gadgets included on this list where Amazon reviews were sourced, the products each had at least a 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score or higher, based on nearly 450 user ratings, if not tens of thousands more.