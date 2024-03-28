The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Taking a trip to Target can be a fun experience as you absorb the bright displays and wide selection of items ranging from designer clothes to hot tech to the latest books and so much more. However, exiting the store might see you in a completely different mood depending on the number at the bottom of your receipt. In general, Target's array of premium brands, higher employee wages, and the overall well-regarded shopping experience mean that many of their items come in at a heftier cost than their competitors.
But sometimes, not everything is as it seems. Target may not be the first store in mind to hunt down budget-friendly tools in the same vein as chains such as Walmart, but DIYers and craftspeople may be surprised to learn of Target's selection. Sure, you probably won't find the range of heavy-duty items that you can get from The Home Depot or Ace Hardware, but if you're in the neighborhood for a solid, economical bundle on various tool types, Target's got you covered.
On top of offering several quality individual tools, many of the retailer's highest-rated products are bountiful kits that come way under what most competitors offer. Before your next Target run, hit the budget bullseye with this selection of nifty items.
iFixit Essential Electronics, Smartphone, Computer & Tablet Repair Tool Kit
Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and similar tech have become interwoven into the fabric of our everyday lives. Whether being used as an essential tool for business, research, recreation, or connecting to the world around you, it's hard to imagine life nowadays without these vital devices. Unfortunately, keeping them maintained can be a time-consuming and costly process if you have to take your item to a repair shop. But now, doing simple repairs on your own is easier than ever, thanks to the iFixit Essentials Kit.
Available at Target for $29.99, this nifty tool kit from iFixit includes everything you need to perform various tasks on your device. Its 28 pieces include 16 necessary electronic bits, a suction handle for removing screens and displays, a 4mm precision screwdriver, a prying tool, a tight-fitting Jimmy, opening picks, tweezers, and much more. The kit also comes with a lifetime warranty that gives you peace of mind.
iFixit is a huge supporter of the Right to Repair movement that grants buyers more control over the maintenance of their devices. The company not only offers a wide range of similar kits (including a more Pro Tech device repair set available at Target for $74.99), but also features a host of repair guides on its website specific to your device.
Blue Ridge Tools 46-piece 20V MAX Cordless Project Kit
When browsing Target's tool offerings, the name Blue Ridge is bound to pop up frequently. The Target-exclusive brand carries a wide range of tools perfectly suited for an assortment of household tasks and DIY projects. If you're in the market for a solid power tool, Blue Ridge has you covered with a great kit at a great price.
A good power drill can come in handy for a number of situations and Blue Ridge's 20-volt option is no exception. Whether you're putting together furniture, installing a shelf, or tackling a woodwork endeavor, you can't go wrong with this drill's various torque settings, helpful LED light, and comfortable handle grip. Being cordless makes this drill an ideal choice for those working in cramped spaces where a corded device can quickly become a tripping hazard. The 46-piece kit contains a selection of your most essential screw and drill bits, two regular screwdrivers, measuring tape, pliers, and more. Customers gave the kit a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on average, with many deeming it a versatile option for a variety of jobs. The entire kit comes in at $74.99.
SOG Powerlock Stainless Steel Folding V Cutter 18 Multi-Tool
No matter the scenario, a quality multi-tool can be your best friend. SOG has been among the most trusted names in this field with its exceptional line of top-quality knives and multi-tools. Thankfully, getting your hands on this SOG tool is as easy as taking a trip to your local Target.
Whether performing tasks around the house or embarking on a hiking or camping trip, SOG Powerlock Stainless Steel Folding V Cutter 18 Multi-Tool is a must-have device for your arsenal. Equipped with 18 tools, such as an array of pliers, wire cutters, files, wood saw, a knife, a bottle opener, and a ruler, this gadget is compact and fits into your pocket with ease. The priciest item on our list, coming in at $91.99, the product is an incredibly handy one to have in your arsenal. Along with getting love from sources such as Armstrong Survival (who declared that the tool "is the best multi tool that [they] have ever used"), regular buyers have also marked this one high with a rating average of 4.7 on Target alone.
Blue Ridge Tools 27pc Essential Tool Kit
Let's say that you're not in the neighborhood for something with as many bells and whistles as a power tool kit. Whether you need to update your household items or are seeking to get accustomed to working with a range of tools, there's nothing wrong with going back to the basics. Once again, Blue Ridge comes in handy with a handy set of tools that'll please both you and your wallet.
Blue Ridge offers no shortage of multifaceted tool kits that users of various experience levels can find worthwhile. Their 27-piece set is a compact collection of items that come in at a breezy $16.99. In it, you'll find an 8-inch claw hammer, various driving bits, slip joint pliers, a 9-foot tape measure, scissors, a bit holder, and a straight-handle driver. Each tool is made with durability and comfort in mind, allowing for prolonged usage. Reviewers ranging from apartment dwellers to teachers have commended the set's many uses, helping it reach a 4.8 rating average.
Blue Ridge Tools 251pc Hobby Tool Kit
Perhaps the task you're looking to tackle requires more intricate work. A rotary tool can prove to be a mighty asset in this regard, aiding in everything from sanding to polishing and more. Blue Ridge comes to the rescue yet again with another stellar set that has all you need to get going like a pro.
The Hobby Tool kit includes a rotary tool built with strength and sturdiness in mind. Its ability to dole out at the above-average speed of 32,000 rpm, lightweight 1.1-pound build, and comfortable grip means you can ensure your project will get done with efficiency and ease. The biggest problem you'll likely have is trying to pick out which attachment to use for the job from the 250 pieces available within the kit. Users have responded well to its value and ease of use, with the product currently holding a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average on Target. It's safe to say you're getting the best bang for your buck with this set, which is priced at $38.49.
Why did we go with these tools?
As you can see, Target offers a rather vast selection of budget-friendly tools. Given the number of other massive retail chains that offer similar products, it wouldn't be surprising to see Target expand its lineup even more in the near future to keep up with the competition. However, picking what made this list was a tall order.
Of course, budgetary constraints were a major factor. We ensured that everything on the list cost under $100 and went for less than the average cost of similarly performing products sold at Target and other retailers. As a good majority of Target's tool supply comes in at a relatively low price, however, quality ultimately became the deciding factor. Not only were many of these brands, such as iFixit and SOG, recommended by trusted professional names, but countless Target customers have also given them high praise, with the lowest-rated item on this list having a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.