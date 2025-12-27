12 Home Improvement Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying
There are so many products and tools out there that can help improve your DIY chops. Some are a little gimmicky, while others lean into their tech-centric DNA to bring a more nuanced approach to the task than most people might need. Many tools of the trade are expensive, too, limiting the scope of some projects in the process. Every renovator will have different preferences and needs: A bathroom refresh demands a completely different set of gear than an outdoor landscaping overhaul.
Speaking from a wealth of personal experience, while every job has its own demands, they all share an interesting commonality. There are lots of little tools and accessories that play a central role in any renovation. These are sometimes consumables like sanding blocks or hacksaw blades. Other inexpensive tools fall within the marking, measurement, and finish work realms. I have a fairly extensive collection of inexpensive pieces of equipment that I reach for constantly when working on a repair or refresh around the house. They frequently make a bigger impact than the more visible power tools that drive these jobs forward because without things like a speed square or a utility knife, you'll end up fighting the project rather than working through it. These 12 tools are all things I use on a regular basis or have added to my collection for a specific task that couldn't have been done easily or effectively otherwise. They're all tools that get high ratings from buyers as well, making these specific choices a worthwhile set of investments.
Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Versatility is often a key aspect of the tools buyers choose for their toolboxes. A tool that can perform more than one function offers expanded capability and becomes increasingly useful over time. For those seeking inexpensive gear to augment their collection, versatility is particularly valuable because it allows for greater cost efficiency. The Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver is a strong example of this kind of tool. This solution is among some of the best multibit screwdrivers you'll find on the market. It features seven tips and includes four nut-driving sizes as well. The screwdriver operates with a cushion-grip handle to make its use a little less demanding on your hand as you turn a fastener, and the interchangeable bits provide double-ended construction for fast exchanges between common sizes and types.
The tool comes with a range of common bit types and also offers compatibility with existing screwdriver bits that may already be in your collection. The multibit driver is available from Amazon for around $15, making it a cost-effective option with plenty of applicability across repair and renovation jobs you might tackle. More than 30,000 buyers have given it a 4.8-star average rating, and Amazon notes that over 8,000 units have been purchased in the past month.
Esydon 6-Inch Digital Caliper
A digital caliper is a measurement tool that doesn't get the love it deserves. Plenty of renovators don't realize the value that this small-scale measurement solution brings to the table, but adding one to your collection can be an inexpensive way to transform how you perform detail work on projects. Woodworkers frequently rely on calipers to take precision measurements, but this tool is just as valuable in the hands of any user. The Esydon 6-Inch Digital Caliper offers a digital readout, so you don't have to fumble around with analog measurement lines to take a reading. It offers both interior and exterior jaws to measure just about any kind of area or part you may require. A large LCD screen and inch-and-millimeter conversion features make it easy to read and use across a range of demands.
The tool offers step measurements and a depth mode, with a measurement range from zero to 6 inches or zero to 150mm. It features an accuracy of ±0.01 inches or 0.2mm over its range. The tool is available from one of the many oddly spelled letter brands on Amazon, but that doesn't mean it's a worthless option. In fact, for less than $10, it's a cost-effective choice that more than 1,700 buyers have backed. The tool features a 4.6-star average rating, suggesting that most users have found it genuinely valuable.
Windsor Design No. 33 Bench Plane
It's important to note a caveat when discussing the Windsor Design No. 33 Bench Plane. This tool comes from one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands and features a cast-iron body and hardwood handles with brass fittings. The tool exhibits many of the hallmarks of a quality plane and is listed for $13, making it a potentially valuable addition to a home improver's collection. From personal experience with my own hand planes, this tool, with firm roots in the woodworking community, actually provides a wide range of useful capabilities when tackling home improvement tasks.
This tool has received 760 buyer reviews with a 3.7-star average rating. That's a bit lower than might be expected on a list of tools worth buying, but reviews appear to be split heavily between 4-star and 5-star ratings and 1-star complaints. Many reviewers who give it poor feedback note that the tool wasn't ready to cut right out of the box. Others complain about the iron not locking in securely enough for their needs. At the same time, many users describe a vastly different experience with the tool's mechanisms. The blade does appear to need sharpening, but that's true for many new cutting tools.
This hand tool needs a bit of setup work, but that's frequently the case for any hand plane you might buy. Cleaning up the sole, sharpening the blade, and adjusting the knobs are all tasks that don't take very long and can deliver a high-quality cutting tool at a rock-bottom price.
Craftsman 25-Foot Tape Measure
Old Craftsman tools are a hallmark of good garage sales. Finding older equipment from the brand often offers years of additional life at a cut rate for savvy buyers. However, new Craftsman tools can also deliver plenty of value and versatility. Even though the Craftsman 25-Foot Tape Measure isn't a flashy tool, it's something that virtually every home improver needs in their equipment arsenal. Without the ability to measure installation dimensions or workpieces before cutting or fastening, installers and renovators are simply lost.
This version of the humble tape measure is a solid choice for many users. It features large inch markings and alternating colors with clearly legible, numbered subdivisions. The tool can be a big help for those who are newer to home improvement but still want to use their tape like a pro. It features a manual lock and delivers 13 feet of reach to support use without a helper. The tool has received a 4.7-star average rating over 1,700 reviews and is listed as an "Amazon's Choice" product. It's also priced at $19, making it a cost-effective choice as well as a functionally valuable one.
AstroAI Digital Multimeter
Woe is the renovator working on electrical systems without a multimeter. The tool is a critical safety solution that should never be overlooked when breaking into wiring or any other circuitry. The potential for shocks and injury is ever present in electrical work, but using a tool like the AstroAI Digital Multimeter can help secure your workplace and make your task far more manageable. This solution has been reviewed by more than 52,000 buyers, earning a 4.5-star average rating. It is marked as the number-one best seller in "multi testers," and Amazon notes that over 10,000 units have been purchased in the past month. This unit is available for $19, making it a valuable and inexpensive tool that can meaningfully improve your workflow.
A multimeter is a testing solution that helps you diagnose issues and ensure correct installation when setting up new electrical components. One of the tool's primary features for a typical home renovator lies in its ability to indicate whether live current is flowing through a wire. Using this tool as a direct failsafe to ensure you aren't breaking into a live circuit can help keep you safer while working on this crucial but often misunderstood part of the home. The multimeter also features resistance, continuity, amperage, and both AC and DC voltage measurements. This makes it useful as a diagnostic tool for other projects as well, including home computer builds, custom security system installations, and a wide range of hobby work.
Greenwood 1-1/4 Gallon Home and Garden Sprayer
Outdoor equipment is sometimes overlooked when thinking about home improvement projects, especially when it comes to inexpensive gear. Tools like pruning shears and hand trowels can make a big impact on how you approach gardening and other outdoor maintenance tasks, but they don't always feel essential until you're missing one. The same can be said for the Greenwood 1-1/4 Gallon Home and Garden Sprayer. This basic spraying solution dramatically improves how you handle important jobs like applying liquid fertilizer to your lawn or misting sensitive plants that need moisture without a heavy soak.
The tool features a lock-on function for continuous spraying when needed. It also includes a funnel-shaped top to support fast no-spill refilling. The 4-foot hose provides good reach without becoming unruly. The sprayer also features a shoulder strap to comfortably carry the 1-1/4 gallon tank around your yard or allotment space. More than 2,800 buyers have given the tool a 4.1-star average rating, with its $14 price point standing out as a major highlight.
Kata Door Lock Installation Kit
It's not just primary tools that home renovators should focus on. Accessory equipment like the Kata Door Lock Installation Kit can make a noticeable difference when specialized improvement needs arise. This $14 kit is built with carbon steel hole saw blades and features an easy-to-use door guide. The system is listed as an "Amazon's Choice" product, with more than 3,800 buyers giving it a 4.3-star average rating. For those looking for a bit of added visual appeal, the installation tool comes in three color options. The template piece is adjustable, offering compatibility with 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors.
The kit includes a one-piece arbor and two hole saw bits, specialty drill bits designed to cut large, round openings in wood. With this setup, installing essential hardware in most interior doors becomes straightforward. I've done this job both with and without a guide, and the addition of an accessory tool like this makes the process dramatically easier by comparison.
RockSeed Cross Line Laser Level
The RockSeed Cross Line Laser Level is a tool priced at about $16 at the time of writing, and it can really get the job done. It comes with a carrying pouch for protection, although for best results, you'll also want a tripod, since one isn't included. The cross-line level features two beams, offering both vertical and horizontal lasers for center-finding and leveling tasks. The beams deliver an accuracy of ±1/8 inch at 30 feet, and the tool carries an IP54 rating for confident use in moderately demanding environments. It can be used with a standard tripod or a magnetic mounting bracket, expanding its usefulness when paired with compatible accessories.
The level offers both a manual mode and a self-leveling function and produces a beam spanning 110 degrees for solid surface coverage. This tool has been reviewed by more than 11,700 buyers, earning a 4.3-star average rating. Listed as an "Amazon's Choice" product, it combines a solid price with a strong feature set, making it a practical installation aid for many renovation tasks.
AikTryee Laser Level Line Tool
Laser tools are particularly useful for home renovators. Installing all manner of shelving solutions and decorative flourishes in your home requires a flat and precise baseline to work from. Just about any kind of wall hanging operation you might encounter demands a keen eye for detail and confidence in your ability to position fastening elements in exacting locations on the surface. Ground-level installs demand the same precision and material straightness, too. The AikTryee Laser Level Line Tool is a piece of equipment that takes up the installation mantle right where your other alignment tools stop. A self-leveling laser is a fantastic option, but this tool bundles together a laser solution with analog leveling vials and a 6-inch straightedge for surface-flattening tasks and a range of additional installation needs.
The tool is essentially a torpedo level that offers additional measurement and alignment features. This makes it a great choice for someone seeking enhanced versatility when tackling delicate renovation projects. The tool's laser function introduces two lines for vertical and horizontal alignment. Tiling, hanging picture frames, and more can be made easier with the help of this $10 tool. Buyers give it high praise, with over 14,600 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.
Reetree Grout and Caulk Removal/Scraper Tool
Grout and other gap-sealing products can be a real burden to deal with down the road. Caulk is a gap filler that many homeowners will want to refresh on a regular basis. To fully accomplish this task, however, you'll want to scrape away most, if not all, of the old caulk layer in order to apply a fresh coating for the best hold and overall result. The Reetree Grout and Caulk Removal/Scraper Tool is a $16 purchase with an ergonomic handle and four-sided blade feature that can dig easily into any gap you need to tackle. The tungsten steel blade construction makes for a hardened scraper tool capable of removing soft sealant material like silicone or caulk, as well as grout, mortar, and thinset. It's also useful for cleaning up messy grout jobs after the fact or for removing a buildup of dirt or grime from edges, corners, and other surfaces.
The tool is roughly 13 inches long, providing enough reach for users to get into tough corners. Whether you're pressing hard to break up grout or using lighter pressure to cut through a thin cover layer of sealant, this tool is a solid option. Over 2,400 buyers have reviewed the tool, giving it a 4.3-star average rating and solidifying its value as a versatile maintenance and cleanup solution.
Pittsburgh 4-in-1 Aluminum Rafter Square
The rafter square is a tool that provides essential measurement capabilities for most jobs involving building and installation. Measuring a workpiece ahead of a cut takes a few subtasks to complete. Taking your measurement and then marking a board with a straightedge or tape measure is a natural first step. To perform a cut at the exact spot, however, you'll want to pull out your speed square or rafter square to elongate the line with precision. This tool features a flared base that grabs onto the edge of a board, allowing you to make a 90-degree mark along the exact spot you require. This gives you a far more accurate and visually helpful line to follow as you square up and execute a cut.
The Pittsburgh 4-in-1 Aluminum Rafter Square is a great option if you're seeking a new tool in this vein. It's a $3 purchase from Harbor Freight, making it a genuine no-brainer. The tool comes with the standard hallmarks you'd expect from a more expensive alternative, including a typical 7-inch side. It features interior divots that help users strike a line down the long side of a board, as well as angle markings to help calculate rafter angles while using the tool for its actual, specialized purpose. More than 2,800 buyers give the square a 4.7-star average rating.
Feeke 12-Inch Contour Gauge
The Feeke 12-Inch Contour Gauge is a classic solution for tackling weird and wild angles and turns found in your home. No property features precisely square walls. There's always going to be some variance built into homes, for various reasons (only some of which can be corrected). This tool can provide exact angle and curve duplication so you can transfer the contours of your home's edges and turns onto workpieces. This is a great addition for working around tough corners or odd transitions, but it really comes into its own when dealing with things like door frames, curved walls and features, or built-in elements that add unique dimensions to a room. When installing new design elements, such as flooring, you'll need to account for these irregularities in a room's overall structure, and a contour gauge delivers precise measurement to reconstruct these elements in exact detail.
The tool is available for a list price of $20 and features a 12-inch length. It's 50% wider than a standard contour gauge and features pin thickness measured at 0.05 inches for enhanced precision. Buyers give it a 4.5-star average rating across more than 1,400 reviews.
Methodology
Each of these picks reflects tools or categories I've used in my own home improvement projects, even if I haven't used these exact branded items. These picks are also highly rated by buyers. Aside from the bench plane that makes the list for its own reasons, all of these tools and accessory products have a 4.1-star average rating or better, with over 1,000 reviews from users (except for the plane, which has about 800 reviews).