12 Home Improvement Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying

There are so many products and tools out there that can help improve your DIY chops. Some are a little gimmicky, while others lean into their tech-centric DNA to bring a more nuanced approach to the task than most people might need. Many tools of the trade are expensive, too, limiting the scope of some projects in the process. Every renovator will have different preferences and needs: A bathroom refresh demands a completely different set of gear than an outdoor landscaping overhaul.

Speaking from a wealth of personal experience, while every job has its own demands, they all share an interesting commonality. There are lots of little tools and accessories that play a central role in any renovation. These are sometimes consumables like sanding blocks or hacksaw blades. Other inexpensive tools fall within the marking, measurement, and finish work realms. I have a fairly extensive collection of inexpensive pieces of equipment that I reach for constantly when working on a repair or refresh around the house. They frequently make a bigger impact than the more visible power tools that drive these jobs forward because without things like a speed square or a utility knife, you'll end up fighting the project rather than working through it. These 12 tools are all things I use on a regular basis or have added to my collection for a specific task that couldn't have been done easily or effectively otherwise. They're all tools that get high ratings from buyers as well, making these specific choices a worthwhile set of investments.