Why Do Amazon Sellers Have Such Strange Brand Names?

Once you get past the big brand names on Amazon, have you ever noticed those really weird ones that start to pop up instead? Some look like typos. Others like wild mashups of recognizable words that rarely have anything to do with the product itself. And yet, no matter how bizarre they get, these fake-sounding brands continue to rank highly among Amazon's search results across the board.

These weird names are thanks in large part to the thorny issue of trademark. Since 2017, Amazon has required sellers to hold a registered or pending U.S. trademark to access their Brand Registry: a program that gives sellers tools to fight counterfeits and improve their product listings. But obtaining a trademark in the United States is notorious for being slow and picky.

Applications can be rejected for being too similar to an existing mark, for being too descriptive, and a whole slew of other excuses. A smart way to speed things up? Come up with a gibberish, nondescript name that no one else could ever come up with and couldn't possibly conflict with other trademarks.