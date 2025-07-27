5 Warning Signs An Online Seller Is Scamming You

A telltale sign of an online shopping scam is the seller pushing you to use a risky or irreversible payment method — wire transfers, gift cards, cryptocurrency, and peer-to-peer (P2P) apps — instead of a credit card to buy refurbished tech or PayPal to buy concert tickets or something else. They push these less-than-secure payment methods for a reason: they know you usually can't reverse them once you send the money. For example, if a seller ever asks you to buy a gift card and send them the code, they're trying to scam you. A gift card isn't a form of payment; it's the equivalent of handing cash to the seller, something a legitimate business will never ask you to do.

Wire transfers are another scammer favorite because once the money is sent, it's fast, final, and hard to recover. The FTC warns shoppers to "never wire money to anyone you haven't met in person — no matter the reason they give." If an online seller is pressuring you to wire them money, there's a very high chance they're attempting to scam you. As crypto has gained popularity, more and more scam artists have begun using it as a way to collect payments that are impossible to reverse. If a seller insists that you pay in crypto, it's a red flag and almost always a scam. The same goes for mobile P2P apps like Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, which offer little to no buyer protection, meaning once you've sent the money, there's usually no way to get it back.