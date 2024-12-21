The Shady Side Of Alibaba: It Is Safe To Order From This Online Marketplace?

When you're looking for a deal online, it can be hard to figure out what retailers are reliable and trustworthy. Although a handful of names are well-known and generally well-respected, new retailers are popping up all the time. Many of those retailers have deals that are hard to pass up. At the same time, shady business practices abound, and it's hard to know who to trust.

You might wonder whether Temu is safe to order from, whether Shein is using your app data for more than shopping recommendations, or whether Alibaba is actually a real, reliable retailer, or just a big scam.

While things can go wrong when you order from any website — even the industry giants — there might be a reason so many people are suspicious of Alibaba. Plus, some details don't necessarily add up, like Alibaba's "excellent" rating on Trustpilot amid complaints (many of them on Trustpilot, in fact) about fake products, bad sellers, and late or nonexistent refunds.

Like Temu, which has a shady side, Alibaba also has some controversies that suggest that not everything is as it seems. Here's everything to know about the shady side of Alibaba, and why you might not want to order from the retailer.

[Featured image by Mfn via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]