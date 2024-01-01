Your Favorite Apps May Be Stealing More Data Than You Realize: Here's How To Stop Them

Per a Moneymongers study of the top 100 apps, social media apps are the most data-hungry of the lot. Meta apps did not beat the allegations, with Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Messenger ranking first to fourth, respectively. Each collects an astounding 86% of user data, extending beyond basic contact info to usage data, identifiers, browsing, purchase, location history, and even financial information. All four apps use this data for in-house marketing and advertising purposes. However, this is much more data than they need to operate and about 72% more than what Twitter collects (although Twitter is not exactly blameless either). With the combined reach of Meta apps, the company can use this data to create hyper-specific user profiles that it then sells to third-party advertisers.

Threads is the most invasive among the bunch, according to the study. Being a more recent member of the Meta family, it hasn't been subject to as much scrutiny as its more established siblings, giving it more leeway for user data collection. This privacy risk was part of the reasons why we advised users against joining Threads when it first launched and why the app's release was first prohibited in Europe, which has strict data privacy laws.

Surprisingly, LinkedIn is the fifth app on this list. Despite experiencing significant data breaches in the past, the professional networking app is rarely discussed when it comes to potential online privacy threats. Still, the study reveals that while it collects about 11% less data overall than Meta apps, it still gathers more than is necessary for it to function as a service, including user data on purchases, search and location history, and financial information.