The Reason The FTC Just Hit Twitter With A $150 Million Fine

2022 is turning out to be an extremely eventful year for Twitter. Even as the fiasco over Elon Musk's proposed Twitter acquisition continues, the San Francisco-based social media giant has been slapped with a $150 million fine by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the FTC published court documents that accused the company of violating a 2011 agreement with regulatory agencies. Per the terms of this agreement, Twitter was not supposed to use personal data — including phone numbers and email addresses — it gathered from users for commercial purposes. In simpler terms, the FTC alleges that Twitter used personal information it gathered from users and used that data to target them with ads.

Twitter made significant monetary gains in this process, and the practice boosted Twitter's primary source of revenue — advertising, the FTC states. What makes Twitter's actions even more concerning is that all this personal information was collected under the pretext of using it for "security purposes."

The penalty aside, the FTC order also prohibits Twitter from profiting from data collected from users with deceptive means. Twitter has additionally been asked to use other forms of authentication that do not involve users sharing their phone numbers with the company. Furthermore, the FTC wants Twitter to notify users that it misused their phone numbers and email addresses.