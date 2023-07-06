4 Reasons You Shouldn't Sign Up For The New Threads App Just Yet

Apps and social media come and go, and sometimes it is tricky to figure out which ones will manage to go the distance and become a lasting sensation. Even some social media giants, like MySpace, have gone the way of the dinosaur when something shinier and more popular came along — which in this example was Facebook, on account of it completely supplanting MySpace's former dominance.

Even now, the social media landscape is not yet static, and Meta's freshly minted and latest offering of Threads aims to take a chunk out of Twitter's domain. As a component of Meta's empire, Threads is a Twitter-like social media platform that requires one to have an Instagram account to access. Much like Twitter, Threads' focus is on small snippets, comments, and buzz-worthy articles that generate tons of chatter.

However, before making the plunge into a new social media universe, there are several considerations and caveats one should be aware of before making the transition.