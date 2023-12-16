Is Mercari Legit? Here Are The Red Flags

Red flags aren't always apparent to online shoppers, especially when it's your first time on a website. When it comes to Mercari, if something seems too good to be true on a price, you'll want to do some digging. Clicking on an item will give you a bit of information about the seller, and there are a couple of things you'll want to look for.

The two big ones are sales and reviews, and if you notice there's a low amount of both, it could mean you're at a higher risk of running into a problem. It's a lot safer to purchase from somebody with many verified sales and positive reviews. Sellers with badges like "Fast Responder" and "Quick Shipper" are generally good to see since it ensures they have a positive track record.

If you do run into any problems with your purchase, Mercari has a series of safeguards in place for you to get a refund. If the item you get is incorrect, damaged, or not shipped, you'll be eligible for a full refund. You're also warned against making a sale with somebody offline. If the seller wants to go through an app like Zelle instead of Mercari's service, the chances of being scammed are much higher, especially since Zelle doesn't offer purchase protection. Also, read the listings very carefully to make sure you don't end up paying a fortune for something like a PS5 box.