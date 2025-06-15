Why You Should Always Use A Credit Card When Buying Refurbished Tech

Whether you're looking to save money or want to do your part to reduce environmental waste, buying refurbished tech can be a great way to get the devices you need while reducing your carbon footprint. From laptops and phones to smartwatches and headphones, just about any gadget you could want is available secondhand and almost always for less than you'd pay if you bought it new. However, many of us pause when it comes to buying refurbished tech because we know it can feel like a gamble. That's because when you buy refurbished tech, you're buying something with a history, and it can be hard to tell if it was carefully reconditioned or just repackaged to look the part. And depending on who you buy from, the refurbished item may have a shorter warranty, limited return policies, or even no customer service at all if something goes wrong.

The good news is that there are things you can do to protect yourself when buying used tech online, including using a credit card. What you might not realize is that credit cards come with built-in protections if your purchase goes sideways, including extended warranty coverage and purchase dispute tools. You don't have to do anything to activate these protections that go into effect as soon as you purchase something with your credit card. They're especially helpful when you're dealing with third-party sellers or marketplace listings where return policies and product quality can be hit or miss. Paying for refurbished tech with a credit card is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself, and it offers more protection than using a debit card or cash.

