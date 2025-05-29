Is Back Market A Reputable Website To Buy Your Refurbished Tech? Here's What Users Say

There's no getting around it: Prices for consumer tech are sky high. That's why so many of us shop around for deals when it comes time to buy a new phone, laptop, or tablet. An increasingly popular way to save is by buying refurbished tech instead of buying it brand new. The good news for us bargain hunters is that there's no shortage of websites ready to assist us in this pursuit. While you may have heard of eBay Refurbished and are likely familiar with Amazon Renewed, one platform that's been getting more attention lately is Back Market, a website focused solely on refurbished electronics. The company was founded in Paris in 2014, and since then, according to its own figures, has sold over 30 million refurbished devices.

If you're new to Back Market, you probably want to know if the website is actually trustworthy before you spend your money. After all, we've all seen our fair share of fly-by-night sellers and questionable listings when shopping for used tech online. Back Market promotes the tech it sells as "verified refurbished," which means it has been inspected by industry professionals in accordance with the company's standards.

What makes the website so attractive to potential buyers is the chance to save up to 70% compared to buying a product new. Purchases on the website are covered by a one-year limited warranty that guarantees products are free from defects. Even with all the safeguards in place, opinions of the website are mixed, with some users reporting positive experiences and others citing issues with product quality and customer service.

