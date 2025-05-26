How To Protect Yourself When Buying Used Tech Online

Why are you selling the product? That should always be your first question to the seller when you're buying a used tech product online. The answer should give you a better understanding of the background of the sale, and might indicate if there's something wrong with the product.

You should always try to purchase used products from big retailers to minimize risk. For instance, Apple has its refurbished program from which you can purchase used Apple products. However, although more secure retailers like Apple often sell used products at a higher price than other places like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. If you're buying a product from any of these sites, you should thoroughly check the seller's history.

Look for any unclear, inconsistent, or suspicious entries in the information they've provided about themselves and the product. Carefully go through the reviews and ratings other customers have given to the seller. Avoid purchasing products from a seller that has a lot of negative reviews or low ratings. Furthermore, always try to ignore used tech products posted by newly created accounts.

Before purchasing, you should also ask the seller to show the original bill for the product. This will allow you to make sure that the seller is not selling you a stolen product. Additionally, carefully monitor the product pricing. If it looks too good to be true, then most likely it actually is. For instance, if you find a seller selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 for $100, then that's definitely a scam.

Lastly, carefully review the seller's return and warranty policy. A seller whose intention is to scam will most likely not offer any warranty on its product, nor will it allow you to return it, if your demand with the product is not met.