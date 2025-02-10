TikTok Shop Safety: The Questions To Ask Before You Place An Order

While TikTok is primarily known for being a seemingly bottomless pit for viewing content, its ventures into the e-commerce realm is nothing to scroll past. Launched on September 12, 2023, TikTok Shop is the social media giant's integrated online storefront, giving creators and brands the ability to sell their products directly to users on the app. Given the platform's hundreds of millions of users, it shouldn't come as a surprise that TikTok Shop saw immediate success, bringing in around $7 million a day by February 2024.

This offers users new ways to earn on the platform, outside of relying on creator funds or running ads. Nevertheless, it's understandable to be suspicious of the legitimacy of a massive social media platform pushing its own storefront. Thankfully, TikTok Shop is a largely reputable shopping source, with many comparing the experience favorably to Amazon once they got the hang of it. But just as with any other online shopping experience, there's always the potential of running into a scam if you're not careful. In order to avoid any possible problems, it's important to take the time to analyze where you're shopping and the product itself before hitting that "Place Order" button.

This analysis, while important, isn't all that difficult. By simply asking yourself some simple questions and using your best judgement, you'll be able to discern what TikTok Shops are the real deal and which ones aren't. Here are some of the most important questions to ask yourself before buying from a TikTok Shop.

