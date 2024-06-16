Cash App, PayPal, And Other Money Sharing App Scams To Avoid At All Costs

Scams often conjure up the image of someone trying to steal their money or information. But the reverse is also true for other kinds of scam attempts. Many scammers have found deceitful ways to appear that they're giving you more money than you could imagine — only to leave you more broke than before.

Among these tactics is one you might encounter while completing a transaction where someone is paying you. On top of the agreed-upon payment, the buyer might claim to only use a business account of whatever service the transaction is being done on and will need to send an additional $300 in order to upgrade yours. They will then ask that you send back the $300 as soon as they send it out. Some may even share a fabricated confirmation that the money has been transferred from their account.

However, it's more than likely that they have not sent you anything and will instead pester you into repaying them as soon as possible. Be wary of anyone asking to send more money than is necessary and double check any contact information sent to you, particularly their email. If their email address doesn't match the official email used by the app itself — which you can often find on the company's support page — then it's for the best to not move forward.