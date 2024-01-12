Is Cash App Safe? Here Are Some Precautions It Takes To Keep Your Account Protected

Technologically speaking, Cash App is a very secure payment platform, complete with encrypted transactions and the ability to set a PIN code specific to the app to lock it down. Regardless of your internet connection, even if it's a public Wi-Fi network, your information is encrypted as it's sent to Cash App's servers. Cash App is also PCI Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level 1 compliant, meaning that it's in line with the security standards that the major credit card companies use. At least when it comes to how the app is built, you don't have anything to worry about when using the Cash App.

At the end of the day, though, Cash App is a payment platform, meaning that it will be a target for internet scammers, first and foremost, because it's effectively as good as actual cash. There are no fraud protection or buyer protection features like those with credit cards or non-friends and family transactions on PayPal or Venmo. On top of that, since Cash App doesn't require a bank account to use it, some people might use it as a de facto bank account, but, at least by default, it doesn't come with any of the protections expected of an actual bank account, like FDIC insurance.

With all that in mind, let's take a detailed look at what you need to know to stay safe on Cash App.