The World's Brightest Flashlight Might Not Be On Your Radar, But Users Say It Should Be

One of the most important gadgets you can own is a strong, reliable flashlight. Whether you're going out camping in the middle of absolute nowhere, spelunking in a pitch-black cave, or prowling the wilderness, you absolutely need strong, reliable lighting to find your way in the dark. This is to say nothing of full-on emergency situations like search and rescue operations. In these kinds of situations, a regular flashlight, even from one of the major brands, may not cut it.

If you're looking for truly powerful lighting, the kind that will shine your way forward like a portable lighthouse, an attractive option is the MS32 flashlight from Imalent. This handheld flashlight doesn't look too different from most bulky flashlights, but with a combination of powerful LEDs and focused lenses, it boasts quite possibly the highest lighting ability of any commercially available flashlight, even more than military-spec lights. Compared to that dollar store flashlight, it's definitely much more of an investment, but if you ask users and enthusiasts, it's an investment worth undertaking.

For more information on our recommendation of this light, check our methodology at the bottom of the page.