Harbor Freight Buying Guide: How To Know Which Ladder Best Meet Your Needs

A ladder is an essential tool. Whether you're installing a light bulb in your apartment or patching up the roof of your house, using a ladder offers an efficient way to reach locations that would be unsafe otherwise. If you're in the market for a new ladder, consider getting one from your local Harbor Freight.

There are certainly some items you should think twice about before getting from Harbor Freight, but ladders are thankfully not among them. While it may not sport the widest variety out there, the retailer's selection has received high ratings from buyers who have come to appreciate their ladders' wide assortment of applications, from painting around the house to cutting tree branches and more. And like much of Harbor Freight's economical selection, their ladders typically come at lower prices than what you'll find at the likes of Home Depot and Lowe's.

But like every tool out there, no two ladders are the same, with each sporting specific traits that make them well-suited for different tasks. So before getting yours, finding out which ladder is best for you will go a long way in helping you do your job. But first, it's important to identify the characteristics that set ladders apart. We've put together an easy guide breaking down these characteristics and what to expect from Harbor Freight's selection.