This Caulk Gun Mistake Is Making Your DIY Home Improvement Look Sloppy

If you're a DIYer trying to conquer everyday household repairs, then doing the job right the first time and making it look good is likely your main priority. This is especially true of caulking, because if you use too much, the end result can look, well, like a DIYer did it. The best way to avoid that is to control how much caulk comes out as you're working. This can be done by cutting the tip of the caulk tube just before you start.

The best move is to cut at a 45 degree angle. You should do the same when using this cheap fix to repair your driveway. But beware: if the width of the gap you're filling is too narrow versus the hole in your caulk tube's tip, you're going to make a mess. If you begin working and see that you've cut the hole too small, go back and make another cut. But the best time to address it is when you begin, so keep an eye on the amount of caulk coming out and go from there.

It's also important to keep going once you start. If not, you're risking putting down too much caulk, either at the beginning of a pass, or at the end. This makes for an unprofessional appearance, and you might leave some gaps behind. Keep an even pressure on the trigger, maintain a steady pace, and you should end up with a great line in the end.