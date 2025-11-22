Say Goodbye To Cracked Concrete Driveways: Try This Cheap Fix Instead

While not the end of the world, finding a large crack in your driveway can be a frustrating issue to deal with. What you may not realize about driveway cracks is that, while seemingly harmless, they can be detrimental to your driveway, and they are not going to fix themselves. That's even more true in colder climates that have numerous rotations of freezing and thawing. As the crack in the driveway grows larger, the more it will end up costing you in future repairs. Plus it's also incredibly unsightly, think of the long black lines of sealant on highways and streets.

Specifically for colder climates, water that gets inside the pores of a concrete driveway and freezes. During the freezing process, the ice expands and can cause cracks to form. If cracks are already present, the expanding ice can make them even larger and potentially more dangerous.

One of the easiest ways to stop those cracks in their tracks is to use a concrete crack sealant to fill in the space. Available at nearly any home improvement store, concrete crack sealant is an affordable way to keep your driveway in one piece. While it seems easy, how does concrete sealant actually work and fill in those cracks?