Those 'Squiggly Black Lines' On The Road Are Called Tar Snakes - Here's What They Mean

Major highways and side streets are created with materials like asphalt and tar, allowing motorists a safe means of passage from one place to another. Unfortunately, much like other man-made paths from the long and winding history behind roads and highways, paved roads aren't perfect. Due to the sheer volume of traffic seen on a daily basis, changing seasons, and more, they can crack and crumble over time. Thus, road crews are sent in to repair these damages efficiently.

These repairs aren't always seamless, as evidenced by the existence of road snakes. Also known as tar snakes, these are often seen as one or more black, squiggly lines that can pop up everywhere from roads and parking lots to residential driveways. Tar snakes are made with an asphalt sealer that is poured into cracks and crevices to make the surface as close to its once-smooth self as possible. It's a relatively quick and easy solution compared to resurfacing, which requires removing the old material, adding fresh material, and all the while blocking off of roadways for extended periods.

If you've spent much time on the road, odds are you've spotted your share of tar snakes. Still, you might be wondering, how safe is it to drive on them? Here's what you should know as a motorist.

