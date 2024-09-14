Which Road Surface Has The Least Traction?

A lot goes into ensuring the safety of yourself and others while on the road. Not only do you have to keep track of your car's maintenance schedule to make sure it's running at its best, but you also have to be aware of other motorists and their actions. On top of that, you also have to pay attention to your surroundings, pedestrians, weather conditions, and the condition of the road itself. While most vehicles have an easier time driving safely on designated roadways than other surfaces, not all roads are created equal.

If you've spent any amount of time on highways, side streets, driveways, and the like, you're likely aware different roads mean different things. Chiefly, each type of road provide different levels of traction for your tires. Compared to the environment and public health-harming asphalt and, to a lesser extent, dirt roads, those made of gravel are the most tedious to navigate in this regard. Since they're made of loose stone, these roadways are prone to shifting when driving over them, which can lead a car, motorcycle, or bicycle to struggle with getting a firm handle on them.

If you're nervous about driving on gravel roads, knowing just how unpredictable they can be, fret not. Adding onto the essential tips every car owner should know, there are some more that can specifically make driving over these roadways a bit less stress-inducing.

