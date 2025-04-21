How WD-40 Can Help You Clean A Caulking Gun
WD-40 is a staple of garages, home workshops, and machine shops everywhere and has been for decades now. This little spray, in its now multiple, specialized forms, is great for everything from quieting squeaky joints to getting rusted-over elements moving again. It's so versatile that there are even a host of WD-40 hacks most folks wish they knew sooner. Speaking of the product's lesser-known and often overlooked uses, the spray can even be used to the benefit of caulking guns. With a few quick sprays, WD-40 can get them cleaned up and working efficiently with minimal hassle.
The WD-40 method of cleaning a caulk gun is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is remove the caulk tube from the gun and extend the plunger all the way out. You then spray the length of the plunger and the back of the barrel. This way, as caulk and other materials accumulate on the plunger and along the barrel, it's much easier to remove. In fact, if you're lucky, you might even be able to remove all of the leftover dried caulk in one piece by hand. There are several unexpected uses for WD-40, with caulking gun cleaning deserving a nod as one of the most handy.
As great as this trick is, it should be noted that it's not fool-proof. Depending on the caulking gun you have, you might not be able to take advantage of this cleaning tip.
This WD-40 hack doesn't work with all caulking guns
Of the many tools one can use, a caulking gun is among the most simple. Put the caulk tube into the barrel and pull the lever to release as necessary. When the tube runs out, pull back the plunger, add a fresh tube, and continue. While this covers the broad strokes of caulking gun technology, they're not all built the same. There's a variety out there that has improved upon the basic design with the addition of a friction rod. This was implemented as a means of preventing unwanted drippage by relieving pressure in the tube. It may be a helpful add-on, but it does come with a major drawback.
If your caulking gun has a friction rod mechanism, the WD-40 cleaning trick is a no-go. If WD-40 is introduced to that system, it will stop it from moving back slightly when the trigger is released, which is what allows for reduced pressure on the tube. As the name implies, friction is needed to make the mechanism work, so if that friction is eliminated, it's not going to function correctly. Thus, you're left with two options: keep using and cleaning your friction rod-equipped caulking gun as normal, or sacrifice the anti-drip feature in favor of an easier cleanup. It all comes down to your priorities.
Should you choose not to use WD-40 directly on your caulking gun, you don't necessarily need to put the can away. It can be used elsewhere on jobs requiring caulk.
Other ways WD-40 can benefit caulking jobs
Odds are if you're working on a job that involves applying caulk to a surface, you'll likely have to remove the old stuff. Sure, this can be done with a sharp-edged tool and some patience, but there's a way to make it easier. With some WD-40, you can remove old silicone sealant before applying a fresh layer. It's as simple as spraying WD-40 onto the corner of the sealant, letting it sit for a few minutes, and then starting to peel it away with the aid of a blade or similar tool. However, before replacing the old sealant, you want to ensure the area affected by WD-40 is completely clean, as it can prevent the new sealant from applying.
Speaking of WD-40 preventing caulk from attaching, there's another handy trick the substance can be used for. If there are items like tools or surfaces that you are concerned could end up with caulk on them when there shouldn't be, WD-40 is the solution. Applying it to such areas will keep the sealant material from sticking to and drying onto them, providing some amount of protection and lessening cleanup time. Still, it should be made clear that the product shouldn't be used on everything. WD-40 should never be used on plastic and other specific materials, or else it could damage the surface.
From the tools of the trade to the surfaces being worked on, WD-40 can be a great asset for caulk jobs. Of course, if you are to use it for such things, make sure you do so properly, or this versitile product could lead to some major headaches.