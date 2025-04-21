How WD-40 Can Help You Clean A Caulking Gun

WD-40 is a staple of garages, home workshops, and machine shops everywhere and has been for decades now. This little spray, in its now multiple, specialized forms, is great for everything from quieting squeaky joints to getting rusted-over elements moving again. It's so versatile that there are even a host of WD-40 hacks most folks wish they knew sooner. Speaking of the product's lesser-known and often overlooked uses, the spray can even be used to the benefit of caulking guns. With a few quick sprays, WD-40 can get them cleaned up and working efficiently with minimal hassle.

Advertisement

The WD-40 method of cleaning a caulk gun is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is remove the caulk tube from the gun and extend the plunger all the way out. You then spray the length of the plunger and the back of the barrel. This way, as caulk and other materials accumulate on the plunger and along the barrel, it's much easier to remove. In fact, if you're lucky, you might even be able to remove all of the leftover dried caulk in one piece by hand. There are several unexpected uses for WD-40, with caulking gun cleaning deserving a nod as one of the most handy.

As great as this trick is, it should be noted that it's not fool-proof. Depending on the caulking gun you have, you might not be able to take advantage of this cleaning tip.

Advertisement