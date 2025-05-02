5 Tools That Are Fine To Buy Cheap (And 5 To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The inevitable tool buying cycle that users regularly go through is one with plenty of decision trees and diverging paths. There's the debate over whether a power tool or hand tool solution will best fit any particular need, and then there's the obvious exploration across major tool brands. Tool users often have one or more preferences in this regard. However, there's one more area that can significantly cloud your decision when searching for a new tool to add to your collection: pricing. Pricing can be a critical determining factor in buying or skipping any tool you might be looking at. Comparison shopping for the same product or even evaluating differences across two similar brands offers a streamlined evaluation that can be clarified with product details, but there's often more to this than meets the eye.

A wide range of important tools can be found for dirt-cheap prices, with expensive build parameters, or from luxury brands. What's really the difference here, though? Moreover, buyers will often focus on the additional value that a more expensive product purportedly brings to the table. In many cases, added features for an additional cost simply don't mesh well with buyers' particular needs. This creates a landscape in which some tools should usually be purchased at discounted rates while others demand something closer to a splurge purchase in order to extract value from the equipment.

These are five tool types that should be purchased on the cheap and five others that you'll want to avoid when looking at budget-friendly solutions.

