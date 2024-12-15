9 Of The Best Cordless Drills You Can Buy In 2024 (Rated By Consumer Reports)

The cordless drill is a staple in the mechanic's toolbox, homeowner's garage, and apartment dweller's emergency repair kit. A drill is a solution for a huge variety of repair, building, and renovation needs. Whether you're installing a new picture frame on the wall or moving the remnants of flood waters with one of Ryobi's coolest products, a hex shank drill pump, your drill is a critical factor.

Unfortunately, because of how much use the modern cordless drill sees, it's one of the tools that will need repair or replacement on a fairly regular basis. The chuck may start to come loose after years of heavy drilling, or the motor may eventually give up the ghost, especially if it's a brushed variety. Fortunately, cordless drills are ubiquitous, and a replacement can be found at prices well south of $100 for the most budget-friendly models. Even more sophisticated builds won't run up high into the triple digits.

Regardless of your preferred battery system or brand, plenty of great cordless drills are out there to get the job done at a decent price. Even better: Consumer Reports has highlighted a standout group of cordless drills in both compact and heavy duty categories to help DIYers everywhere get the perfect solution to fill their toolbox's missing link. These are Consumer Reports' nine most impressive models, giving you plenty of choice when looking to fill a gap in functionality with one of the best cordless drill options on the market.

