9 Of The Best Cordless Drills You Can Buy In 2024 (Rated By Consumer Reports)
The cordless drill is a staple in the mechanic's toolbox, homeowner's garage, and apartment dweller's emergency repair kit. A drill is a solution for a huge variety of repair, building, and renovation needs. Whether you're installing a new picture frame on the wall or moving the remnants of flood waters with one of Ryobi's coolest products, a hex shank drill pump, your drill is a critical factor.
Unfortunately, because of how much use the modern cordless drill sees, it's one of the tools that will need repair or replacement on a fairly regular basis. The chuck may start to come loose after years of heavy drilling, or the motor may eventually give up the ghost, especially if it's a brushed variety. Fortunately, cordless drills are ubiquitous, and a replacement can be found at prices well south of $100 for the most budget-friendly models. Even more sophisticated builds won't run up high into the triple digits.
Regardless of your preferred battery system or brand, plenty of great cordless drills are out there to get the job done at a decent price. Even better: Consumer Reports has highlighted a standout group of cordless drills in both compact and heavy duty categories to help DIYers everywhere get the perfect solution to fill their toolbox's missing link. These are Consumer Reports' nine most impressive models, giving you plenty of choice when looking to fill a gap in functionality with one of the best cordless drill options on the market.
DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Brushless 5-in-1 Drill/Driver
The difference between an impact driver and a drill might seem minimal at first glance. They both share the same general body shape, but impact drivers are stubbier and show off a different sort of connection point for bit attachment. The hex connection is great for shortening the head to improve versatility, but eliminates the ability to insert a wood or metal drill bit into the tool (although, even if you could, the impact driver isn't a great choice for that kind of task). DeWalt's Xtreme 12V Max Brushless 5-in-1 Drill/Driver offers a solution to anyone grappling with versatility and stout drill construction to reach into tight spaces.
The drill features a 15-clutch position selector and four head attachments to produce all manner of angled drilling and driving capabilities. The drill/driver is slight in build but immensely powerful. The tool comes with a standard chuck head as well as a right angle adaptor, and offset and standard hex connection heads for driving-specific jobs. Consumer Reports specifically highlights the brand's reliability and owner satisfaction when it comes to this drill and others in its stable. The kit for the DeWalt drill (Product number: DCD703F1) comes with a 12V battery, so you can get right on whatever project you've got cooking as soon as you unbox the tool.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Drill Driver
Milwaukee is a perennial contender among tool makers for pole position, regardless of the tool type in question. Milwaukee is a mainstay in modern tool manufacturing, and the brand's not-so-subtle red and black coloration makes it immediately visible on any job site or garage shelf (in truth, the same can be said for other brands' colorways, like DeWalt's blaring yellow accents).
Milwaukee's M12 lineup is one component that sets the brand apart from the pack. There are the standard 18V tools in its range that will serve pros and DIYers in a bevy of functions, but the 12V system is in a class of its own. The M12 system is characterized by exceedingly lightweight tool builds that don't lose out on power production or functional capability. Milwaukee's M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Drill Driver (product code: 2503-22) is a great example of this. Milwaukee calls it the "most capable, lightest weight, most compact tool in its class." With a torque rating of 350 in.-lbs. and a weight clocking in at just 2.3 pounds, the manufacturer might be onto something here. Buying the kit will rope in two batteries (a compact battery and an XC 4.0 battery), an M12 battery charger, and a case to house the drill and its accessories in for on the go productivity and protection while stored.
Skil PWR CORE 12 Brushless 12V 1/2-Inch Drill Driver
Skil (once owned by Bosch and purchased by the tool manufacturing conglomerate Chervon in 2017), is yet another titanic name in the world of power tools. Many people today who grew up working with their fathers and grandfathers on home improvement projects will likely know the term "Skilsaw." The Skil brand was such a potent force in the world of circular saw development that it took over its name, and many people still refer to the straight-cutting saw in this way, even if they use a Milwaukee or Makita "Skilsaw" in their projects.
The Skil brand makes other tools, of course, and their full range is just as potent and useful as their circular saws. The PWR CORE 12 Brushless 12V 1/2-Inch Drill Driver (Product code: DL529002) is a great example. The Skil brushless drill ships with a 2Ah battery and comes with a five year warranty to give you immediate utility and long lasting protection. Consumer Reports hails its tremendous power output while noting the brand's cut rate price that brings serious cost effectiveness to the fore. CR is, however, critical of the tool's noise output, noting that it's louder than others in its category and won't offer overly impressive runtime in comparison to others. Even so, it's a high quality drill and one that Consumer Reports felt deserved a highlight.
Flex 1/2-Inch Two-Speed Drill Driver with Turbo Mode
Flex's (FX1171T-2B) 1/2-Inch Two-Speed Drill Driver with Turbo Mode is one of Consumer Reports' top picks among heavy duty drills. The Flex model delivers "industry leading torque" rated at 1,400 in.-lbs. for incredible drilling power, even into dense material like concrete or brickwork when paired with masonry bits. The package arrives complete with a case as well as tertiary accessories like a belt clip and bit holder (small touches, but a very nice addition when included and something that feels definitively lacking when left out). It also features a fast charger, side handle attachment and two batteries (a 2.5Ah and 5.0Ah).
Consumer Reports heaps high praise on the drill's speed, power, and run time, all features that a premium tool will want to provide in spades. Flex highlights the sensor-free brushless motor housed within the drill, allowing it to produce efficient power while additional technological elements keep the drill cool through intense usage and offer faster charge times than many of its competitors. The drill also packs a turbo mode for faster drilling speeds to power through tough spots and speed up your work rate when necessary. For anyone with a Flex tool in their garage, this drill is a no-brainer, and those considering a swap of brands will want to look seriously at the Flex lineup.
Makita 12V Max CXT Brushless 3/8-Inch Driver-Drill
Makita is the third of the largest trio of power tool manufacturers that pros and DIYers alike are sure to know well (DeWalt and Milwaukee being the other two). Makita is a company that's kind of a unicorn in the modern industrial landscape. The Japanese toolmaker is still owned by its original parent company, unlike virtually all other brands on the market today. In this way, it's unique among the big dogs, and potentially offers an edge over its competitors for consumers who want to steer clear of conglomerate-owned toolmakers. Fortunately, Makita makes it easy to love its products. The brand produces high tech power tools, rudimentary (yet skillfully crafted) hand tools, and everything in between. Some of its most visible deliverables are in drill format.
The prowess of Makita shouldn't go underappreciated, as Consumer Reports names three Makita drills on its list of the best that 2024 has to offer (more than any other brand). Its first offering is the 12V Max CXT Brushless 3/8-Inch Driver-Drill (Product number: FD07R1). The 3/8-inch chuck is smaller than you might be familiar with, but that allows the drill to feature a smaller overall build, making it possible to perform drilling functionality in tighter spaces and maneuver around corners with greater ease. The tool weighs 2.3 pounds, rivalling the M12 Fuel option from Milwaukee, and measures just 6-1/16-inch in length. The power output is slightly lower than Milwaukee's at 280 in.-lbs. of max torque, but still plenty to get general drilling jobs done without a fuss. The BL Brushless motor offers a 50% improvement in runtime through optimized battery functionality, and the kit includes two 12V CXT batteries, a charger, and case for easy storage.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Three-Speed Drill/Driver
A standard drill in all senses of the idea. DeWalt's 20V Max XR Brushless Three-Speed Drill/Driver (Product number: DCD991P2) is a flagship model and exhibits everything a typical drill can and should be. It's not a compact drill, and instead falls within Consumer Reports' heavy duty category. According to the CR rating, it's "one of our best performers across all three drill types, snagging top ratings for power, speed, and run time." The tool has an edge in virtually all categories, although the DeWalt battery packs are larger and heavier than some competitors, leading to a bulkier and weightier tool that may not feel all that balanced in your hand as you perform your drilling tasks. Compared to Milwaukee's High Output batteries that pack huge power and run time into minimized battery packs, DeWalt's offerings are relatively standard in form factor. That's really the only drawback of the drill, however, and other features may more than make up for the heft if you need specialist performance in one realm or another.
Perhaps most striking of all the features packed into the XR DeWalt is the third speed option. Even premium drills typically feature two speeds, but a third setting allows users to precisely dial in the clutch and speed settings they need to chomp through heavy materials or delicate workpieces with exacting specificity.
Kobalt XTR 24V 1/2-Inch Brushless Drill
The lone Kobalt entry on Consumer Reports' list might surprise some users. While plenty of tool owners will flock to the larger brand names, Kobalt has consistently produces good quality gear while offering prices that can't be matched by its competitors. A Lowe's "house brand," Kobalt is characterized by a deep and vivid blue livery on its tools, and one that frankly grows on you the more you look at it. Another feature of the Kobalt range that consumers cant get enough of: It's ridiculous price tags. The XTR 24V 1/2-Inch Brushless Drill (KXDD 1424A-03) includes a battery, charger, and case, and is ready for use on your project site for just $99. That's pretty unbeatable, especially for a casual DIYer or a homeowner with rudimentary repair needs.
Consumer Reports dings the drill for its long battery charge time (85 minutes for a full charge from empty), but praises it for its speed, power, and the run time it provides when the battery is ready to go. The drill features a 24-position clutch for precision dialing in of power delivery and anti-kickback technology to keep the drill from bucking when handling intense loads. And in speaking of the drill's ability to handle intense work, it delivers 1,200 in.-lbs. of peak torque, standing up tall against the big boys, indeed.
Makita 12V Max XCT 1/4-Inch Driver-Drill
The smallest chuck connection of the bunch, the Makita 12V Max XCT 1/4-Inch Driver-Drill (Product code: FD06R1) features a quarter-inch hex chuck. This limits functionality a bit, but the drill's 2.1 pound weight and miniaturized overall dimensions make up for the smaller stature of its connection diameter. Consumer Reports names it among the best light duty cordless drills around, even with the unique chuck specifications within the drilling category as a whole.
CR also praises the drill on its fast charging capabilities, and consumers finding one of these on the shelves will be pleased to find it comes with a case, charger, and two batteries included as a complete kit. However, it's worth noting that Makita lists the drill as discontinued, meaning buyers may want to act fast on purchasing one, because stocks will only become more limited by the day. Consumer Reports also highlights its relatively light price tag, so anyone coming across one of these driver-drill units may even be able to find an even steeper discount over competitor options given its status as an outgoing tool model.
Makita 40V Max XGT Compact Brushless 1/2-Inch Driver-Drill
The Makita 40V Max XGT Compact Brushless 1/2-Inch Driver-Drill is the final Makita build listed by Consumer Reports. The heavy duty cordless drill (Product number: GFD02D) tops its list for heavy duty drilling in a three-way tie (alongside the Flex and DeWalt XR models). The Makita drill is the only tool on the CR list that features a truly heavy duty power output, utilizing a 40V battery pack that crosses over into Makita's hefty lawncare tools lineup and imposing construction rated gear. Even with such muscle standing behind the drill, it only weighs 4.2 pounds (nearly a full M12 Fuel or Makita 1/4-Inch drill lighter than the Flex option).
Consumer Reports hails its "above average power" and notes that its speedy drilling and driving "earn[ed] top marks in that test." Impressive run time and fast charging round out the drill and make it a high quality option for consumers in the market for a full service cordless drill and not a lightweight niche option. Even with its impressive power output and two-speed gearbox, the tool is still quite short, measuring 6-11/16-inches from chuck tip to back end. The drill also features an "ultra-smooth" variable speed trigger for immaculate control when sinking screws or drilling holes.