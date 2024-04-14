Ryobi's 18V Caulk Gun: What It's Good For And What Users Are Saying About It

Using a traditional, manual caulk gun can be a little bit of a pain. They can be difficult to control when applying a consistent rate, as it relies on your own ability to apply regular pressure. They can be rather tiresome if you are using them for big projects that require a lot of caulk, because you will find yourself constantly squeezing the trigger as you go. While people having been using these manual caulk guns — be it ratchet style or smooth rod — technology has gotten to the point where they don't need to make caulking such a burden as it has been in the past. Nowadays, you have the ability to get a battery-operated caulk gun that makes the caulking process a whole lot smoother.

Among this new crop of electrified caulk guns comes one from Ryobi, among the best-selling tool brands in the United States. Not only do they have a battery-powered caulk gun, but it is featured in the company's popular 18V ONE+ line, meaning that its battery can be used across over 300 different products in Ryobi's arsenal, from drills to ratchets to coolers. This ONE+ caulk gun comes with a variety of features to make your caulking process easier, much like many of Ryobi's other cordless tools for your DIY projects, and there are plenty of customer reviews out there to back up the sentiment.