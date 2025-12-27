Hate Building Ikea Furniture? There's A Simple Solution For That

Few places have revolutionized the home furnishings shopping experience like Ikea. The Swedish chain has given people access to furniture that is relatively inexpensive and easy to transport, whether people need a new sofa or a variety of stocking stuffers. All of the furniture it sells is meant to be easily buildable for most people, as each piece comes packaged with all the necessary tools, screws, and fasteners, plus a step-by-step instruction guide complete with picture references.

However, this assembly process isn't always straightforward for some. This could simply be because a person struggles to comprehend the instructions, has a physical limitation that prevents them from building, or is just not interested in the task. Luckily, Ikea partners with a company that will build your Ikea furniture for you.

This company is called TaskRabbit, and you can use the service to assemble any piece of Ikea furniture you buy. It's worth noting, though, that TaskRabbit — which is not owned or operated by Ikea — provides far more than just Ikea assembly. It's actually a service that sets you up with local independent contractors that you can trust to accomplish a wide range of tasks for you, from cleaning to mowing a yard to moving house. Using TaskRabbit to get someone to assemble your Ikea furniture for you is rather simple, but it will cost you extra.