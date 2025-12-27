Hate Building Ikea Furniture? There's A Simple Solution For That
Few places have revolutionized the home furnishings shopping experience like Ikea. The Swedish chain has given people access to furniture that is relatively inexpensive and easy to transport, whether people need a new sofa or a variety of stocking stuffers. All of the furniture it sells is meant to be easily buildable for most people, as each piece comes packaged with all the necessary tools, screws, and fasteners, plus a step-by-step instruction guide complete with picture references.
However, this assembly process isn't always straightforward for some. This could simply be because a person struggles to comprehend the instructions, has a physical limitation that prevents them from building, or is just not interested in the task. Luckily, Ikea partners with a company that will build your Ikea furniture for you.
This company is called TaskRabbit, and you can use the service to assemble any piece of Ikea furniture you buy. It's worth noting, though, that TaskRabbit — which is not owned or operated by Ikea — provides far more than just Ikea assembly. It's actually a service that sets you up with local independent contractors that you can trust to accomplish a wide range of tasks for you, from cleaning to mowing a yard to moving house. Using TaskRabbit to get someone to assemble your Ikea furniture for you is rather simple, but it will cost you extra.
How Taskrabbit works and how much it costs
Setting up TaskRabbit to help out with your Ikea furniture assembly is quite simple. It can be done both online and in-store. You can add the option for TaskRabbit services when checking out, and you'll then set up a TaskRabbit account. TaskRabbit will connect you with a local Tasker, and the two of you will iron out the details of the assembly. You can also add TaskRabbit services for Ikea furniture through the TaskRabbit app after your purchase. Getting the service at your Ikea checkout means you'll pre-pay for it, whereas you won't pay for the assembly until after it's completed if you book it through TaskRabbit.
The cost of your TaskRabbit assembly will depend on the furniture you need assembled. Every Ikea piece has a flat rate attached to it, with prices varying depending on the size or complexity of the task. A bed won't cost the same as an Ikea gaming chair or motorized desk. For example, a Malm king-size bed costs $76.70 to assemble, but a Markus office chair costs only $19.50. It's important to note, however, that there is a minimum fee of $52. So, if all you need assembled is a single Markus chair, you'll pay $52 and not $19.50. The number of items you need assembled affects the price as well, as the total cost is based on the number of items and not work time.