5 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Find At Ikea
For those keeping track, the clock for holiday gift buying has been ticking away for quite some time now. While we're certain that many of you have already checked the big gifts off of your shopping list, it's a safe bet that some are still trying to sort out a range of smaller items better suited to being tucked away in a stocking than stuffed under a tree. Stocking stuffers are, of course, a chance to have a little fun in your holiday gift-giving gambit, as they provide us with the opportunity to mix candy and silly novelties with higher-end items that cost a little more than their size might suggest. Still, it can sometimes be difficult to find just the right stocking-sized item for just the right person.
The good news is that, if your last-minute holiday shopping takes you into the hallowed halls of your local Ikea store — or at least to the Swedish company's slightly less hallowed website — you're likely to spot a few items that are perfect for almost any stocking. In fact, you're likely to spot a few too many of those items, which may make it challenging to decide which ones are worth not just your money, but a spot in your loved one's stocking. Here's a look at a few Ikea items we think fit both bills.
Tjinga Alarm Clock
If you've got a heavy sleeper in your life, it can be a seemingly endless task to ensure they get up and get moving on time every morning. These days, most people leave it to an alarm clock app on their mobile device. But if you use your device as an alarm clock, you know how easy it is to roll over and silence it when you want to sleep in a little longer. If that's the case for your stocking stuffer buddy, they may well be better served by an old school alarm clock.
Ikea has a full lineup of alarm clocks available both in-store and online, and they come in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes, with some boasting desirable technological upgrades. While there are certainly fancier alarm clocks on the market, we're highlighting Ikea's Tjinga alarm clock, as it maximizes style and function at an incredibly budget-friendly price, even if some owners do claim that the clock is prone to falling out of time every few months.
For the record, by "budget-friendly," we mean that Ikea is almost giving this slick little clock away. It costs just $4.99 a pop. As good as the clock looks, it's also easy to use, with a traditional setup where users set the time and alarm on the back, and turn it off via a little button on the front. And at just 3 inches by 3 inches, it should easily fit inside most stockings.
Stockholm 2025 Candle Holders
If you've ventured into an Ikea store of late in search of a bigger ticket item like a table, a sofa, or shelving units, you know it's hard to maneuver your way around without walking past any number of smaller home decor accessories like picture frames, accent pillows, fancy storage boxes, vases, and napkins. That list includes tabletop candlesticks and votives. And if you're searching for a versatile version that'll jazz up your loved one's dining table on a daily basis, the pint-sized Stockholm 2025 set should not only fit the bill, but any stockings that need stuffing this holiday season.
The set costs $29.99 and includes one pair of solid black — or brass if you prefer — items that should look sleek at the center of any dining table. They're also designed to function as either a tea light votive, or a legit candle holder, with users making the transition simply by flipping them over. Because they're made of solid metal, they are not only durable and easy to clean, but are heavy enough to stay upright either way. The only worry is that they might be too heavy for a hanging stocking.
Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Set
If you've got a music lover in your house and are looking to give the gift of portable sound, look no further than Ikea's Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Set. Bluetooth speakers are not, typically, something that one thinks about when it comes to stocking stuffers, as they tend to be a little bigger than most stockings can handle. But at just 3 inches in height and width, the Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker may well be petite enough for you to fit not one, but two into a single stocking.
Of course, if you've got a pair of music lovers in your home, you could also just split the set and drop one Vappeby into each of their stockings and call it a day. And with the sticker price of $31.98 for the Vappeby set of two, it's a legit money-saving move to boot. As for the speakers, though they are small in stature, they still be mighty in output, boasting full stereo sound that you can bolster by pairing two devices together. They're also IP67 rated for waterproofing and resistance to dust, meaning you can set them up by the pool without a worry or even take them to the beach. The Vappeby is also available in white, pink, and blue if black is not your bag. Though some users note the speaker's sound quality may not be the best, these portable speakers still rank among the best gadgets Ikea has to offer.
Fengommare Glass Dessert Spoons
Many want to bring a little extra cheer to their holiday table, and dessert is as good a place as any to add a dash of color. You can do this easily with Ikea's FengoMarre Glass Spoons. The multicolored dessert spoons — which come in combos of red, green, and blue, or blue, pink, and orange — are as festive as they are classy, and are made from heat-resistant glass, which means they are dishwasher safe. Their resistance to heat makes them ideal not only for use with desserts like cake or ice cream, but also for beverages like cocoa, hot toddies, or Irish coffee. Or you can just use them year round to stir cream and sugar into your morning cup of joe.
These spoons are currently priced at $9.99 a pair. So, if you've got someone who could use a full set, sliding a few pairs of the FengoMarre glass spoons into their stocking shouldn't be too costly. At just 6 inches a piece, they're also a perfect size for any stocking. These spoons are as well liked by the pros at The Kitchn as real-world users, who've rated FengoMarre at 4.2 stars out of 5.
Varmfront Power Bank
Here's one for that special someone who just cannot seem to keep their mobile device charged and at the ready when they need it. The good news is that, if you're set to open stockings with that person this holiday season, Ikea has got you covered with the Varmont Power Bank. Power banks are basically a portable battery pack that connects directly to your mobile device for easy charging when you're low on juice. Given how much we rely on those devices when out and about, power packs have become an invaluable way to ensure devices are actually charged and ready for action when we need them to be.
Not surprisingly, they've also become big business for some of the major tech manufacturers. As it stands, this 12W 5200 mAh charger is not typically ranked among the best available. It is, however, fitted with one USB-A charging port and one USB-C port, ensuring you can connect various models of phone simultaneously. It's also got four LED lights to let you know when the charger itself needs a charge. Best of all, it's currently priced at a stocking-friendly $21.99, and has earned a 4.7-star rating from real-world customers, with most praising the charger for its easy-to-carry size and versatile functionality.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to put a few items currently being sold through Ikea on the radar of holiday shoppers in need of last-minute stocking stuffers. In assembling the list, we pored over dozens of available products listed on Ikea's website, and selected ones that met our specifications for size, cost, and general usefulness. We also took into account user ratings and reviews posted by real-world customers who've already used the items. Whenever possible, professional reviews were also considered.