5 Of The Most Highly Rated Gadgets You Can Find At IKEA
When you're shopping at IKEA, you can find various furniture and iconic decorative pieces for your household. This includes being able to find several smart devices while shopping at IKEA if you want to get started on your smart home journey. However, if you're on the hunt for simpler gadgets for your home, there are several helpful items that you can add to your kitchen, as well as ones that enhance your living room or backyard for guests you invite over.
We've gone through the IKEA website and tracked down the most highly rated gadgets that you can bring into your home. The gadgets were included on this list because of their high reviews and popularity with other IKEA shoppers. These devices don't have to be installed anywhere and should work immediately out of the box. These are five of the most highly rated gadgets you can grab while shopping at IKEA.
Vappeby Bluetooth speaker lamp
When you're looking for a gadget to add to your outdoor scenery or place on your patio table with your guests, the Bluetooth speaker lamp from the Vappeby section is a suitable choice. The speaker resembles a small camping lamp, with a simple handle on the top, making it easy to transport to different locations. You can get it from IKEA in blue or grey for $89.99, which includes a USB charging cable. You can connect your smartphone or preferred Bluetooth device directly to the speaker, using the buttons at the base to adjust the sound and music selection.
Made from polycarbonate plastic, the Vappeby is dust- and water-resistant to help protect it from minor outdoor exposure. At 10 inches tall and 7 inches wide, it won't take up too much space on any table you set it on while it plays your favorite background music from your connected device and offers a soft ambient light underneath. The light is not powerful enough to replace any standard patio or living room lamps, as it's more mood lighting, controlled at the speaker's base. It's easy to think of it as a modern camping lantern.
Portable induction cooktop
For anyone looking to add a helpful gadget to their kitchen, the Tillreda portable induction cooktop might be the addition you've been looking for. At 12.5 inches long and 10.5 inches wide, it's a small device that frees up your stovetop without taking up too much space on your countertop, weighing about 6 pounds. There's a small clip at the top to hang it up when you're not using it. This cooktop is available for $74.99, making it more affordable than purchasing a new oven with additional burners.
The Tillreda features a single burner at the center, with a pair of buttons you can use to control the amount of heat the device generates. The lowest setting brings the burner up to 200 watts, while the highest setting reaches 1,800 watts, which is ideal for boiling pasta. With the burner being nearly 7 inches in diameter, you'd want to stick to using smaller pots and have it act as an asset when cooking a larger meal. We recommend doing some research on the good and bad of induction cooktops before you purchase this item. For example, because this is an induction cooktop, only certain pans and pots work on it. You can double-check if yours would work by placing a magnet underneath your pots and pans; if they connect, they'll work. You want to avoid anything that has an aluminum base.
Ring light with phone holder
When you're consistently at your desk taking video calls, having some additional lighting always helps, and you can choose to pick up the ring lamp with phone holder gadget from the Lånespelare section at IKEA for $39.99. The ring lamp has LED lights that can highlight your features with focused light whenever you're on a video call, brightening your face and reflecting in your eyes, given the structure of the light ring. You can have more control of the glow you reflect on a video call rather than relying on desk lamps while on camera.
The Lånespelare comes with a sturdy phone holder, and you can apply this same lighting to your smartphone. You can use the ring lamp to enhance any videos or pictures you take with your phone. You also won't feel the heat from these bulbs thanks to the LED lights in the ring lamp, even if you're on a call for an extended period. It's one of the many benefits of using LED lights over incandescent ones, along with their longer lifespan. The phone holder and LED lamp are separate from each other, so you can use them in different locations, granting you the freedom to choose how you want to use them. The lamp ring includes a plug and needs to be near an outlet for use.
French press coffee maker
When you want to enhance your morning cup of coffee, look out for the Upphetta from IKEA, a French press coffee maker. A French press is one of several great budget-friendly ways to make incredible coffee at home for anyone looking to save a little extra money. For $14.99, it comes in black and off-white and can hold 34 ounces of hot liquid. At 9 inches tall and 4 inches across, it doesn't take up much space on your countertop when you need to quickly get ready in the morning or make a cup during a busy afternoon.
The mesh plunger sits in the middle, which you press down to separate the coffee grinds or tea leaves to the bottom. After separating the liquid, there's a side handle that allows you to pour your drink into any cup you want. Given the size of the Upphetta, expect to make two or three cups before needing to refill it. You can separate all parts of this device, making it easy to keep clean or throw into a dishwasher. This French press only separates the coffee grinds or tea leaves from boiling water; it does not heat water or act as a brewing device.
Portable Bluetooth speaker
A simple gadget to add anywhere in your household is the portable Bluetooth speaker from the Vappeby category. It's waterproof and compact enough to hang up in your bathroom while you take a shower or relax in the bath. It's capable of withstanding moisture or being dunked in water, which could encourage you to bring it with you on camping trips or hang it in your backyard garden. The speaker can link with any smartphone or device that supports Bluetooth. You can get it for $15.99, and it comes in black, blue, pink, or white, making it cheaper than many other Bluetooth speakers if you're on a budget.
The speaker is exceptionally small: about 3 inches tall and wide, 2 inches in length, and weighs 7 ounces. The built-in battery should operate for up to 80 hours when fully charged, provided you're playing at 50% volume. The Vappeby has a small handle attached to its side, allowing you to hang the speaker and adjust how the device's sound projects while you use it. If you want to increase the sound, there's the option to purchase at least two of these speakers, and they can sync with each other to a single device. While synced, you can play and operate the speakers simultaneously.