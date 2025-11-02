5 Of The Most Highly Rated Gadgets You Can Find At IKEA

When you're shopping at IKEA, you can find various furniture and iconic decorative pieces for your household. This includes being able to find several smart devices while shopping at IKEA if you want to get started on your smart home journey. However, if you're on the hunt for simpler gadgets for your home, there are several helpful items that you can add to your kitchen, as well as ones that enhance your living room or backyard for guests you invite over.

We've gone through the IKEA website and tracked down the most highly rated gadgets that you can bring into your home. The gadgets were included on this list because of their high reviews and popularity with other IKEA shoppers. These devices don't have to be installed anywhere and should work immediately out of the box. These are five of the most highly rated gadgets you can grab while shopping at IKEA.