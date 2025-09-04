5 Of The Best Smart Home Devices To Consider Buying From Ikea

IKEA is known for having everything you could possibly want or need for your home, and that includes smart home gadgets. Smart home devices connect your home to the internet of things, allowing you to control lights, cameras, thermostats, and a lot more, even when you're not home. In addition to the added convenience and control, smart home devices may actually help cut costs in the long run.

Despite the initial investment and a slight increase in your home's energy load, smart devices can reduce overall consumption by turning off lights and managing climate controls when you're away. They also provide peace of mind by letting you operate smart lights and locks, or check on cameras from wherever you happen to be.

With IKEA's expansive selection of home appliances and furnishings, you can furnish your entire house and then get smart home devices for every room. These are five of the best smart home devices IKEA has to offer.