How Long Do Smart Light Bulbs Last? (And How Can You Maximize Their Lifespan?)

LED light bulbs are some of the easiest smart home gadgets to set up, requiring you to simply screw in the bulb and install an app on your phone. Incorporating smart lighting in your house is a quick and easy solution if you dread controlling the lights using switches. Most smart light bulbs come with an app of their own and feature integration with assistant services like Google Home, Alexa, and Siri — allowing you to control them using voice commands.

Smart LED lights come in different wattages, temperature options, and form factors. Compared to traditional incandescent bulbs that first convert electricity into heat and then into light, an LED, or a Light Emitting Diode bulb converts electricity directly into light. The result? Considerable savings on your electricity bill, but also a light source that lasts a very long time.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an LED light bulb can last up to 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb. The exact lifetime of a smart light will vary on various factors, but the general consensus among leading manufacturers is 20,000 to 50,000 hours of use. Let's get into a bit more depth about the life expectancy claims from major smart lighting brands, and the best practices to ensure your smart lights don't burn out prematurely.

