LED Vs. Incandescent Bulbs: Which Impacts Your Electric Bill More?

At this point you're likely familiar with the often-touted upsides to using LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs instead of incandescent (glass with a heat-based filament) ones. LED bulbs are said to last significantly longer on average, they don't burn quite as hot so there's less of a fire risk, and they claim to save you money on your electric bill. But they're also more expensive than the much older bulb model, and in the past they've been noticeably dimmer than their classic counterparts, which can make their overall worth questionable for some.

Another thing to bear in mind before crunching any numbers is that incandescent bulbs haven't changed very much over the years, while LEDs have been steadily improving since their introduction to the mass market. Modern LED bulbs don't just go toe-to-toe with most incandescent bulbs when it comes to brightness and effective illumination — some can actually be less expensive as well.

Though saving a dollar or two per bulb at the checkout doesn't make a difference when it comes to your monthly bill. So just how much of a monetary difference do LED bulbs really make, if any?