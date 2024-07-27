Here's What LED Stands For (And Why It's Important In Lighting And Displays)

British inventors began experimenting with electric lighting in the 1830s, working on so-called arc lamps, while other scientists around the world focused on developing a functioning incandescent lamp. The first real breakthrough came decades later, in 1880, when American inventor Thomas Edison patented and commercialized the first electric light bulb.

These inventions laid the groundwork for what we now take for granted — the ability to instantly illuminate a room with the flip of a switch.

Electric lighting has evolved considerably over the years, with new technologies creating space for more innovation, versatility, and energy efficiency. LED lights are arguably the best example of the progress that has taken place. They are technologically superior, have a longer lifespan, and are all around more efficient — you can actually save a nice chunk of change by switching to LED bulbs. But how exactly does LED technology work? What does LED stand for? What can LEDs be used for? Here's what you need to know.