6 Smart Home Devices That Still Work With No Internet Connection

As someone who remembers a time before the internet, I still have a natural mistrust of anything that needs to be online to function. This is slightly ironic, as I love the internet and all things technology. So, smart home devices are something that I quickly adopted and in a professional capacity I helped numerous households and businesses install smart devices. However, my internet reservations never faded. A point that proved to be a valid concern when I moved to an area with patchy internet access and found my smart home was considerably dumber.

This led me to investigate whether it was possible to set up a smart home using devices that would require little or no internet. Not all smart home devices are equally "at home" without an internet connection, so the challenge was to source smart home gadgets that are easy to set up and offer core functions without having to be continually online. Each product on this list, meets this basic criteria, while also being currently available on the market, widely supported, and regularly updated.

On a personal front, I also needed the products to work with my Home Assistant hub. More details on this hub and how these products were selected can be found at the bottom of this list.