This Program Will Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into A Smart Home Assistant

These days, it seems like everything, even your usual everyday-use objects such as refrigerators and plugs, can be enhanced with smart home technology. Many grueling day-to-day tasks that used to take up so much time can now be automated without a second thought.

A smart home is one of the best examples of this because these systems allow you to control your home and its everyday appliances remotely. With a smart home, you can automate devices like your lights, thermostats, and blinds to work whenever they are needed without ever lifting a finger.

Most smart home devices require connecting to a cloud server before use, which may cause privacy concerns since they store data about your smart devices' activity. However, what if you could use your smart home devices without cloud services? It turns out this is possible with the help of a free-to-use piece of software that can be installed on a Raspberry Pi.