Raspberry Pi 5: Everything We Know So Far

If you're in the market for a single-board computer system, chances are high that your first choice would be something from Raspberry Pi. While the newest model from the company is the Raspberry Pi 4, most buyers know that it was launched nearly four years ago, in June 2019. Given the Raspberry Foundation's history of periodically updating the Raspberry Pi lineup, there is increasing chatter about the possibility of the Raspberry Pi 5 making its debut in the near future. However, with no official confirmation about the thus far, we are left with no option but to speculate.

To better understand the prospects of the Raspberry Pi 5 debuting soon, it is crucial to understand the release schedule of the Raspberry Pi so far.

Since the first Raspberry Pi made its debut in 2012, there have been three major generational releases that include the Raspberry Pi 2 (2014), the Raspberry Pi 3 (2016), and the Raspberry Pi 4 (2019). A quick look at the launch years of each successive generation also reveals that the foundation has not followed a set pattern. However, it also becomes evident that there has never been more than a gap of three years between two generations of Raspberry Pi models.

While it is true that we don't have a definite answer to the question of when the Raspberry Pi 5 will finally be released, there have been several statements from noteworthy personalities and reports from credible publications that could provide us with some clues.