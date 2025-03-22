10 Must-Have Smart Home Devices For Your Outdoor Spaces
Smart home devices are not just for the inside of your house — they can also enhance outdoor spaces. Whether you have a backyard, patio, or garden, smart devices can help with security, lighting, entertainment, and even plant care. They can save you time, make things more convenient, and help you enjoy your outdoor spaces more.
Of course, not all smart devices are worth buying. Some are too expensive for what they offer, while others don't work as well as they claim. In fact, we have a whole list of smart devices you should avoid having in your house. That's why we've put together a list of smart home devices for outdoor spaces that we think are actually worth getting.
If you're looking to upgrade your any part of the exterior, this list will give you a good idea of where to start. We've picked devices that are useful, reliable, and offer real improvements. Whether you want to boost security, automate tasks, or just make your outdoor area more fun, these smart devices can help improve everything.
Tapo C500 Security Camera
The Tapo C500 is an outdoor security camera designed to provide full coverage of your space. It can pan 360° horizontally and tilt 130° vertically, meaning it can monitor a large area without leaving blind spots. The camera captures footage in 1080p HD, so details like faces and objects will be clear.
One of its standout features is motion tracking. If something moves within its field of view, the camera follows it automatically. This can be useful for keeping track of visitors, deliveries, or any unexpected movement. It also has AI person detection, which helps differentiate between people and general motion, thanks to which you won't have to worry about unnecessary alerts.
For nighttime surveillance, the Tapo C500 has infrared night vision that works up to 98 feet, allowing it to capture clear images even in total darkness. It's also built to handle outdoor conditions, with an IP65 rating that protects it from dust and rain.
The camera has a two-way audio system, so you can listen and speak through the built-in microphone and speaker. This can be useful for giving instructions to a delivery person or letting someone know you're aware of their presence. However, make sure to also learn how you can make your smart home more secure, so you can prevent hackers from accessing the microphone or camera. The Tapo C500 outdoor security camera can be purchased from Amazon for $39.99.
AOSU Wireless Doorbell Camera
The AOSU Doorbell Camera is a wireless video doorbell that helps you see who's at your door. It records in 5MP Ultra HD, meaning you'll see everything clearly, and it has a 166° wide-angle view, which can be useful for seeing people head-to-toe or checking for packages on the ground.
This doorbell uses a triple detection system to track motion. It has radar and PIR motion sensors that can tell the difference between people, animals, and other objects, leading to fewer false alerts. The best part is that when someone is approaching your door, the camera starts recording instantly and sends a notification to your phone.
One of its key features is long battery life. The built-in rechargeable battery can last up to 180 days on a single charge. However, actual battery life depends on how often it records and the length of each clip. If you don't want to worry about charging, you can simply connect it to existing doorbell wiring for continuous power.
It also has an anti-theft alarm. If someone tries to remove the doorbell, a loud sound is triggered, and you'll get an alert on your phone. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can check your front door using voice commands. This is also a renter-friendly device, meaning you can take it with you when you move. The AOSU Doorbell Camera is available on Amazon for $149.99.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug
The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is a Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor outlet with two separate sockets, which means it's a pretty easy home gadget to set up. Each socket works independently, meaning you can turn them on or off separately using the Kasa app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
The plug is IP64 rated and weather-resistant, which means it can handle dust and light rain. In addition, there's a rubber cover that helps protect the outlets when they're not in use. It also has a long Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet, so it can stay connected even if your router is indoors.
The best part is that the plug comes with scheduling and timer features, which allow you to set the plug to turn devices on or off automatically. There's also an Away Mode, which randomly turns connected devices on and off to make it look like someone is home. This makes it a great choice for those who are mostly away from their home but want something that doesn't make their place look abandoned.
The plug does not need a hub, and setup is simple — just connect it to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, plug in your devices, and control them through the app. It also supports IFTTT, allowing it to work with other smart home devices. Some users have reported using this plug for four years without any issues, making it a reliable option. The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug can be purchased via the Kasa Smart Store on Amazon for $24.99.
Eufy Outdoor Pathway Light
The Eufy Outdoor Pathway Light is a smart outdoor lighting system designed to illuminate pathways, driveways, and gardens. Each light is 16 inches tall with a frosted cylinder design that gives off soft, even lighting. The lights are wired and need to be plugged into a standard 110V outlet. They come with a control module and waterproof connectors, making installation flexible and secure.
One of the key features is customizable lighting. Through the Eufy Life app, you can choose from various preset colors and effects, including festive themes for holidays. You can also schedule the lights to turn on or off at specific times, such as sunset to midnight.
The pathway lights can sync with Eufy security cameras. When the camera detects motion, the lights can turn on automatically. You can also set them to change colors, such as blinking red when unexpected movement is detected. However, the integration is currently limited — you can set the lights to react to motion, but they can't differentiate between recognized faces and strangers. This means you can't program different light reactions for family members or unknown visitors.
These lights are durable and reliable. They stay connected without issues and respond quickly to commands. However, they do not support hardwiring directly to an electrical box, so an outdoor outlet is required. The Eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights are available on Amazon for $169.99.
Sifely Digital Smart Lock
The Sifely Digital Smart Lock is a keyless entry system designed for homes, rentals, and businesses. It offers six ways to unlock — fingerprint, passcode, key fob, key card, smartphone app, and a physical key. This makes it convenient for different users, including homeowners, rental hosts, and property managers.
The lock uses 3D fingerprint recognition, which unlocks the door in less than 0.3 seconds. You can also generate passcodes remotely without needing an internet connection. If you have the Sifely Wi-Fi Gateway, you can control the lock from anywhere, check access logs, and create codes through the app. The door handle is reversible, so it works with both left and right-handed doors.
The smart lock is designed to last, with IP65 weather resistance, meaning it can handle rain, dust, and extreme temperatures ranging from 14°F to 158°F. The battery life is also excellent, as users have reported 90% remaining after a year of regular use. For security, it has an auto-lock function, so if you forget to lock the door, it will secure itself after you leave.
If you're someone who owns multiple properties, the Sifely app and web portal will make it easy for you to manage multiple locks from one account. This can be useful for rental properties or businesses with multiple entry points. The Sifely Digital Smart Lock can be purchased from the Sifely Store on Amazon for $79.99.
Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5
The Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5 is a wireless outdoor light powered by solar energy. It comes in packs of 2, 4, 6, or 12, allowing for flexible setup across yards, balconies, and pathways. Each light has its own built-in solar panel, so there are no wires or outlets needed. Once installed, the lights automatically charge during the day and provide illumination at night.
Setting up these lights is simple. You can either stake them into the ground or mount them on a wall or railing using the included screws. Once positioned, they connect to the AiDot app, which lets you control each light individually or as a group . Through the app — which needs an AiDot account for full functionality — you can adjust brightness, choose from different color presets, or create custom lighting effects. There is also a music mode, where the lights react to sound detected by your phone's microphone.
The lights include motion detection and light sensors. In motion mode, the lights turn on automatically when movement is detected, making them useful for security or guiding pathways at night. The luminance detection feature ensures they switch on at dusk and off at dawn without manual adjustments. Since they are solar-powered, the lights store enough energy during the day to stay on throughout the night, even after cloudy days. You can purchase two Linkind Smart Solar Spotlights from the Linkind Store on Amazon for $49.99 — though the pack of six costs $125.99.
Harymor Bird Feeder
The Harymor Bird Feeder with Camera is a smart bird-watching device that combines a feeder and a built-in camera. It allows you to watch birds up close and even identify species using AI technology. The camera captures videos in 1080p resolution and has a 120° wide-angle lens, providing a clear view of birds during the day and night. The camera also offers a 3X magnification feature, which helps zoom in on small details, like feather patterns.
The feeder has motion detection, meaning the camera automatically records whenever a bird arrives. You'll receive instant alerts on your phone, along with high-resolution snapshots of the visiting bird. The AI identification feature can recognize over 10,000 bird species, though it requires a paid subscription ($2.99/month) for full details. The feeder can store videos either in cloud storage with a free trial or on a memory card.
As it's designed for outdoor use, the feeder is IP65 waterproof, ensuring that bird food stays dry even in rain. It has a large 2L capacity, meaning you won't have to refill it frequently. For power, there's a built-in solar panel and an external solar panel, along with a 5200mAh battery. A mounting bracket and strap are included, allowing you to install the feeder easily on trees, poles, or walls. Once done, you can connect it to the VicoHome app to access all the features. If interested, you can purchase the Harymor Bird Feeder for $189.99 from Amazon.
meross Smart Garage Door Opener
The meross Smart Garage Door Opener will let you control your garage door remotely through a smartphone app or voice commands. It works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and CarPlay, so you can open or close your garage without pressing a physical button.
The system is compatible with over 200 brands and 1,600 models of garage door openers. You can check compatibility in the product guide, and if additional accessories are needed, meross can provide them. The high-sensitivity sensor ensures that the garage door's status updates accurately.
For hands-free operation, the device supports voice commands through Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can also set up automation, such as automatically closing the garage when you leave home. Through CarPlay integration, the garage door controls appear on the car's dashboard when near the house, making it convenient to open the garage without reaching for a remote.
Installation is pretty simple. The package includes a sensor, power adapter, and wires that connect to the existing garage door opener. A sensor detects whether the garage door is open or closed, and you can check the status anytime through the meross app. The app also provides notifications when the garage door opens, closes, or stays open for too long. The meross Smart Garage Door Opener can be purchased from the meross Store on Amazon for $59.99
Beday Automatic Plant Waterer
The Beday Automatic Plant Waterer is a self-watering system designed to keep indoor plants hydrated. It can provide water to up to 15 potted plants, making it useful for plant owners who travel often or want a more consistent watering routine.
This system uses a programmable water timer, allowing you to set up a watering schedule based on your plants' needs. Once programmed, it automatically delivers water to each plant at the right time, ensuring they stay healthy while the owner is away. There is also a smart humidity mode, which detects moisture levels in the environment and adjusts the amount of water accordingly. This can be helpful for those who are unsure how much water their plants need.
The system has strong water pressure, ensuring that even plants far from the water source receive enough hydration. It includes 33 feet of tubing, 15 T-joints, and 15 droppers, thanks to which you can customize the setup as per your plant arrangement. The package also includes a filter and anti-siphon components to prevent clogging and keep the system working efficiently.
For operation, the system runs on a rechargeable battery and comes with a USB-C charging cable. The Beday Automatic Plant Waterer is available on Amazon for $35.99.
Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch
The Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220 is a Wi-Fi-enabled light smart switch that allows you to control your lights remotely through the Kasa app, voice commands, or manual operation. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, making it easy to adjust lighting without touching the switch.
Installation requires a neutral wire, and the Kasa app will guide you through the entire process. The switch connects to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, so there's no need for a separate hub. Once installed, you can turn lights on or off from anywhere using their smartphone. The dimmer function helps adjust brightness levels between 1% and 100%, making it useful for creating different lighting moods.
A unique feature is Gentle Off, which gradually dims the lights before turning them off. This can be useful for bedtime routines, especially for children. You can also create schedules and timers to automatically turn lights on and off at specific times. There's also an Away Mode that randomly switches lights on and off to make it look like someone is home, adding an extra layer of security.
The Kasa Smart Dimmer integrates well with other Kasa devices, allowing you to group multiple smart devices and control them together. It also works with IFTTT, providing additional automation options. Smart switches have several uses, and they can make things easier for you – for those interested, the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch can be purchased from the Kasa Smart Store on Amazon for $74.99.