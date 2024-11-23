5 Smart Home Devices You Should Avoid Having In Your House

As smart-home devices become more advanced and viable, they also become more ubiquitous. You can have all kinds of smart setups in your home, from security cameras to Internet-of-Things-compatible appliances to smart speakers taking your commands. That said, when certain things become more ubiquitous, some believe there's an unspoken obligation that you need to embrace those things wholly and unquestioningly. If smart-home setups are the next big thing, you might as well go whole hog from the word go, right?

Advertisement

Doing this, however, presents some risks. There's nothing inherently wrong with the notion of a smart-home setup, so long as you do your necessary research and due diligence. It's in the small nooks and holes of those who do not do their research that cheap, shady, and even outright malicious actors may try to sneak into your home. As with any big purchase, particularly when it comes to electronics, the best course of action is to play defensively and keep an eye out for certain red flags.