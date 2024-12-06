Smart Bulb Vs. Smart Switch: Which Is More Cost Effective For Your Smart Home?

A smart light bulb is, simply put, a light bulb that has had a smart tech device integrated into it. Usually, this takes the form of a small plastic device located between the contact and the actual glass bulb. When a smart bulb is plugged into a lighting socket, you can take direct control of the light it produces using your smartphone or a smart home speaker. You can power on the light remotely, control how bright or dim it is, and in some cases, even produce cool effects like colored lighting.

Since a smart bulb is a standalone device, it's a good choice for quick lighting installations. There's no setup required beyond sticking the bulb into a fixture and pairing it to your phone. If you rent your home or apartment and don't have access to your physical electrical grid, a smart bulb can give you smart home-level control without any invasive installations. Just remember that if you want every fixture in your home to have this functionality, they'll all need their own smart bulbs, and each one needs to be paired individually. The Amazon Basics Smart Bulb costs $13 per bulb, while the Govee LED Smart Bulb costs $16, though purchasing them in packs can save you money.

It's also worth noting that, like a regular light bulb, a smart bulb will eventually burn out. Granted, smart bulbs are often more energy-efficient than regular bulbs, so that burn out won't happen for a long time, possibly years depending on your usage. If and when it does happen, though, the entire bulb will be rendered useless and will need to be replaced.

