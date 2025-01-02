Eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 Review: Closer To The Smart Home Dream

Ever since the idea of a "smart home" began to spread, I've been waiting for smart home devices that were actually smart. Often the term "smart" is added on to any product that has a Wi-Fi antenna and an app that you can download. But few smart home devices really feel ... smart. Sure, they connect to the internet, and maybe you can check on them from your phone, but it's not what I had in mind.

Advertisement

Rather, I'm looking for an ecosystem of devices that work together somehow — something that feels smart. I want the devices to be interconnected, and the closest I've gotten so far comes in the form of my Vivint smart home. Vivint works with a number of smart home makers like Kwikset and Philips so that when a smoke alarm goes off, all my lights can turn on to 100%. When I punch in the code to unlock my front door, my alarm system turns off and my living room lights come on. Unfortunately, those instances have become the exception more than the rule.

So, when I visited IFA in Berlin, and talked to Eufy about a set of path lights it was debuting, I was intrigued. According to Eufy, when you pair these path lights along with a Eufy camera, you can turn lights on to welcome you home or turn the lights blinking red when a stranger shows up. As it turns out, that's exactly how they work, but with an unforeseen caveat. I've been using the Eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 for a little under four weeks, and this is my full review.

Advertisement