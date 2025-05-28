10 Dumb Home Devices And Appliances You Can Upgrade With A Smart Plug

There are a growing number of smart appliances and gadgets on the market that can upgrade your at-home setup. If you want, you can find everything from the commonplace, like smart light bulbs and thermostats, to more obscure devices like smart pet feeders and gaming consoles. The biggest barriers to entry are cost and the fact that your "dumb" appliances might still work just fine. Fortunately, you can get some of the same smart functionality by adding a smart plug to your existing devices.

The simplest smart plugs work as a remote on and off switch, while more advanced versions also measure and report the energy consumption of whatever's plugged into them. With a smart plug, you can turn your devices on and off remotely using an app or with voice commands through a smart home hub. Plug the smart plug into your wall outlet, then plug your devices into the smart plug. You can find entry-level smart plugs for about $20, making them an affordable smart home entry point.

It should be noted that for our purposes, the word "dumb" is used broadly. Some of the items on our list already connect to the internet and may have their own "smart" functions built in. However, each of these devices can be improved upon through the addition of a smart plug. Put simply, some of these devices may be smart, but they could be smarter.

