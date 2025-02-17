10 Of The Best Smart Plugs Worth Buying

Smart plugs are an excellent way to automate your existing gadgets and appliances. In fact, they're omnipresent in my house simply because they make my life so much easier. I have a smart plug for my AC, water heater, coffee maker, phone charger, table fan, and ambient lights in my living room. This is primarily because of two reasons — one, I'm too lazy to manually turn on each switch whenever I want to use an appliance. Two, I can automate every connected device based on a particular schedule. So, my water heater turns on every morning by itself at 6 a.m. and turns off 20 minutes later. Similarly, I connect my phone to the charger and go to bed, but it doesn't start charging at that moment. It turns on at 5 a.m. and turns off automatically at 6:30 a.m. This way, it's fully charged exactly by the time I wake up — while also helping maintain its battery health.

These are just a few examples of how you can simplify operating your gadgets and appliances with the help of smart plugs. Since I've used a plethora of them over the years, I decided to put together a list of some of the best smart plugs you can buy for various applications. There are smart plugs for charging phones, powering outdoor lights near the pool, or even plugging in multiple appliances like coffee makers, toasters, ovens, etc., in the same vicinity. You can pick the option that's best suited to your usage.