6 Smart Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade Any Home's Lighting And Security

The promise of technology has always been one of progressive optimism, born of the belief that humans can invent our way into a better life. Under that guiding ethos, humanity tamed wildernesses to create agriculture and civilizations. We built trains, automobiles, and airplanes and invented vaccines to eradicate diseases. Thousands of years ago, survival was a daily struggle. Today, you can order a pizza, dim your lights, and watch every movie in existence without getting up from the couch. When the food arrives, you can talk to the delivery driver through your smart doorbell, let him in with your smart lock, and dig in. All the while, you will not have moved an inch.

But the above fantasy isn't always reality. Smart home tech runs the gamut from fantastic to frustrating, so choosing the right products for your smart home can mean the difference between living in "The Jetsons" or winding up in the most boring episode of "Black Mirror." Lighting and security require especially considered approaches since they're two of the most important features of the modern smart home.

After spending years of my own life testing a variety of different products in my own home, I've rounded up six of the best smart lighting and security gadgets to brighten your world and secure your peace of mind. From smart bulbs with an even smarter price tag to digital doormen that keep watch even when you can't, here are six smart gadgets that will instantly upgrade your home's lighting and security.

