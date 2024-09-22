5 Of The Best Google Home Compatible Devices You Can Buy In 2024

While smartphones have gotten impressively more capable at handling a variety of tasks over the years, it's not the only product category that is being blessed by innovation. Most notably, smart home technology has been on a steady rise with everyone looking to automate their living room, kitchen, and bedrooms.

Smart speakers, doorbells, lights, and motion sensors are just a few of the many devices that can transform your house into a smart home. Once you start populating more than a handful of devices, there comes a need to manage them efficiently. Google Home is one such popular solution that offers a way to add all the smart devices in your house in a single place and control them with your phone, tablet, or even smartwatch.

Though the app's feature set allows for a wide range of controls, you still need to ensure the products you choose are compatible with Google Home. Fortunately, there's an abundance of smart devices that work with the service, and here are five of the best ones you should consider. Picks have been made based on not just popularity and effectiveness, but also by taking into account reviews from trusted sources, more about which you can find at the end of this guide.

