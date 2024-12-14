5 Cool Ways To Use Your 3D Printer Around The House

Personal 3D printers have become more accessible than ever, with various brands offering all kinds of models. Even if you can only make things out of plastic filament, the fact that you can create solid objects and elaborate constructs where once there was nothing is absolutely incredible in the grand scheme of things. To have such power in the comfort of your home can almost be a paralyzing prospect — when you've got that kind of functionality readily available to you, how could you possibly decide what to do with it?

Advertisement

Before you decide to create some kind of world-saving robot with your 3D printer, though, you might want to start with some humbler goals. A 3D printer can be used to create all kinds of nifty gadgets and gizmos, after all, and if there were ever a place that could always use more gadgets and gizmos, it's your own home. With a big spool of filament and some crafty ingenuity, you'd be surprised what kind of cool things you could print, whether it's practical household helpers or just some neat junk to give your living space a little zing.