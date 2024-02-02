Here's How 3D Printers Work

Perhaps one of the oldest dreams of a science-fiction future is the ability to create something where once there was nothing. If we could create solid, stable objects out of thin air, the idea of scarcity would be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, we haven't quite reached the level of the Replicator devices from "Star Trek," but that doesn't mean modern manufacturing devices are sitting on their proverbial laurels.

While it's not exactly making objects out of thin air, the practice of 3D printing has allowed for not just greater flexibility in manufacturing objects of various shapes and sizes, but also in the scale to which those objects are made. Anyone can own a 3D printer to craft their own constructs, where they create small standalone objects or components of something greater. It sounds like complicated super-science, but it's actually a fairly straightforward process once you understand how the various types of 3D printers work.