Budget-Friendly Gadgets And Expert Tips For Making Incredible Coffee At Home

From its origins on the Ethiopian plateau to becoming one of the world's most consumed beverages, coffee has fascinated millions around the world. But it wasn't always smooth sailing; when travelers brought coffee from Arabian countries to Europe in the 17th century, people feared it, calling it the "bitter invention of Satan."

After the caffeine hit, nobody was complaining. Imagine experiencing that after drinking alcohol every morning — it must've been life-changing. Predictably, coffee quickly conquered the Western world and became the go-to morning drink among workers. Coffee houses quickly emerged everywhere, and people even brewed the beverage at home.

Still, 'bitter' remained coffee's recurrent theme for centuries. Even today, most coffee beverages we drink are bitter — that's why sugar and cream are a common addition. Once the pandemic hit, I learned that coffee can also be tasty, on its own. In fact, venturing deeper into the world of this beautiful plant opened a world of flavor that I never knew existed. Sweet. Acidic. Complex. Coffee wasn't just a caffeine hit anymore — it was an experience.

However, what I also learned through my journey was that coffee is pretty difficult to work with. You'll need to invest time into the coffee world to get that perfect cup. Although some might lead you to believe, though, you don't need a lot of money to get started. In this piece, I'll give you all the cheap gadgets to make incredible coffee at home, sprinkled with some expert tips. Enjoy!