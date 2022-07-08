Why Americans Don't Buy Electric Tea Kettles (And Why They Should)

You may have heard the adage, "He is such a bad cook, he can't boil water on the stove." Well, maybe he wouldn't be in that predicament if he used an electric kettle. It's also possible that he lives in the United States, where having an electric kettle is not all that common. Last week, Twitter users from Britain and Australia poked fun at a New York Times article titled "The Best Electric Kettle," which talked about kettles as a new appliance for users to discover.

According to Business Insider, electric kettles are not as common in the United States as they are in Britain, where it is a standard appliance in many homes. Some people prefer to microwave their water or boil it the old-fashioned way using a regular kettle or teapot. Others prefer to keep a coffee maker in their home. However, there was one glaring reason why this appliance is not popular in America, and it has a lot to do with Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.