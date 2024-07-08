The Waterdrop Filter X Series-X16 Is Water Filtration You Can Count On
People like to joke about how often we tell each other to hydrate compared to previous generations, but the fact of the matter is that reliable, consistent access to clean drinking water is vital. Clean water keeps you healthy, helps you think, and besides all that, it's just nice to have in the middle of a brutal summer. Unfortunately, not all homes have built-in access to a good water filter. This is why Waterdrop Filter is on a mission to bring dependable, potable water to your tap with its easy to install Waterdrop Filter X Series – X16 undersink reverse osmosis system.
Since its founding in 2015, Waterdrop Filter has released all manner of water filtration tools and solutions, with successful applications ranging from filtering contaminants out of your garden hose to filtered water fountains for your pets. One of the pioneering company's specialties is water filtration systems for your kitchen tap, providing reliable access to potable water at a moment's notice.
The X16 system is available now at an awesome price. You can score a new setup for as much as 35% off when you shop on Waterdrop Filter's official website or Amazon between July 5-18, 2024.
The Waterdrop Filter X16 system uses reverse osmosis to purify your water
The Waterdrop Filter X Series – X16 filters and purifies water via an 11-stage reverse osmosis process. The linchpin to this process is an 18-layer reinforced 0.0001μm RO membrane, capturing every possible bit of gunk that could even attempt to sneak its way into your drinking water. This thorough purification, verified by extensive SGS testing, results in a demonstrable decrease in the presence of harmful substances in your water, including TDS, PFOA, PFOS, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, and more.
In the place of that nasty stuff, the X16's proprietary PCC mineralization technology helps to activate latent minerals in your water, bringing it more in line with natural spring water. Not only does this provide excellent pH balancing, bringing it to a smooth and tasty 7.5±, but those minerals are great for your general well-being. Have you ever noticed that drinking natural spring water makes you feel a bit more invigorated? That's the minerals at work, and that's a feeling you can get from your regular kitchen water at home with the X16 system.
The tankless system is mounted directly onto your existing water system
While Waterdrop Filter does offer standalone water filtration systems that you can place on your counter or in your fridge, the Waterdrop Filter X Series – X16 is designed to be integrated directly into your kitchen sink's existing plumbing framework. Don't worry –- easy to understand tutorials are available. Once installed, you can start enjoying clean water immediately.
What's especially nice about the X16 system is that it's completely tankless. Other, similar reverse osmosis filtration systems may have tanks included in their designs — these tanks need to be filled with water beforehand, which means any filtered water could be sitting in there and going stale for a while. In contrast, a tankless system like the X-16 doesn't need to be pre-filled. Just turn on the included smart faucet and let the water start flowing.
The X16 has a 1,600 gallon per day flow rate, providing enough water to fill a six-ounce cup in just two seconds. No waiting for the filtration process to complete, no stale water waiting in the tank, just water flowing directly to you at the speed and flow rate you're used to with your normal faucet, albeit much cleaner.
The Waterdrop Filter X16 system is both easy to use and impressively sustainable
Once the Waterdrop Filter X Series – X16 is installed under your sink, the entire system is designed to be seamless and user-friendly. The smart digital faucet allows you to fine-tune the flow and volume of water with a quick touch, and a series of distinctive LEDs give you both real-time tracking on the quality of the water you're receiving and round-the-clock updates on the lifespan of your current filter. Compared to the tangled mess of pipes and tubes you may find under some sinks, the X16 system keeps everything consolidated in a discrete device, freeing up tons of storage space under the sink.
In addition to its ease of use, the X16 system also goes the extra mile toward ensuring sustainability and cutting down water waste. Waterdrop Filter prides itself on being a conscientious brand, and that means both promoting your health as a water-drinker and cutting down on wasted water. The X16 provides a whopping 3:1 pure water ratio, ensuring you get the most drinking water possible while helping to save up to 1,200% on available water resources. If you're concerned about the smart faucet wasting power, don't be. It's got an integrated energy-saving mode that cuts its electricity usage by 40%. As an added bonus, when you purchase your X16 system, it's shipped to you in 100% compostable, carbon neutral PLA & PBAT materials. You get clean water, the planet gets a break, everyone wins.
Don't miss your opportunity to gain all the value of the Waterdrop Filter X Series – X16 at a bargain price. In conjunction with Amazon's Prime Day Campaign and Waterdrop Brand Day, you can enjoy 35% off the X16 and discounts on other Waterdrop Filter products from July 5-18, 2024 via Amazon and the brand's official website.